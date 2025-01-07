CES 2025 is in full flow and there's no shortage of impressive smart home technology on display, but the only gadget that's gotten me excited is a tiny smart remote with big possibilities.

CES Is Filled With Smart Home Tech I'd Never Buy

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place in Las Vegas every year and is a big opportunity for technology manufacturers to unveil their latest and most impressive developments. In the smart home space at CES 2025, we've already seen a 4K solar-powered security camera, a self-navigating robot lawn mower, a palm-reading smart lock, and an automated pet door.

All of this is wildly impressive technology, but I'd never buy any of it.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying there's anything bad about these products. It's just that they're overkill for my home (and budget), and I imagine most of you would feel the same way. So, while I'm wowed by what's on offer, I'm not excited because it won't affect me. Well, that was the case, until a deceptively minimal smart remote caught my eye.

Despite Its Simplicity, the Flic Duo Has a Lot to Offer

Flic

The Flic Duo is a tiny smart remote with two configurable buttons and motion sensors. It attaches to a wall via a magnetic mount, but is small and sleek enough to be just as at-home in a pocket or on a side table. Compared to the other offerings at CES, this little remote is easy to overlook, but it's something I might actually buy.

I much prefer using smart remotes over voice commands or reaching for my phone, and with over 30 configurable actions—thanks to its motion sensors—a single Flic Duo would give me more than enough options for my entire smart home. I could adjust lights, speaker volume, smart home scenes, and much more with a single remote. And I could configure it to be as simple or complex as I like.

At a distance, this doesn't look as impressive as a robot lawn mower, but it would have a much bigger impact on how satisfying my smart home felt to use. That's much more exciting.

Pre-orders for the Flic Duo start later this month and we don't know the price yet, though it ought to be cheaper than a smart doggy door.