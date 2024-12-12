A new 3D printable stand for Raspberry Pi devices has been released, designed specifically for the official Raspberry Pi monitor. It provides a compact way to hold both the monitor and the Raspberry Pi, making your setup more organized and saving desk space.

The stand, created by Rakoon Design, is designed to mount a Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 4, or 5 behind the new official Raspberry Pi monitor. Specific hardware requirements for assembly include four M4x16 screws for the VESA mount and four M2.5x4 heated inserts for the Raspberry Pi mount. The design is optimized for 3D printing without the need for support structures, simplifying the manufacturing process.

The stand complements the official Raspberry Pi 15.6-inch Full HD IPS monitor, which came out recently. It can also help you manage cables and keep your workspace neat. You can use it under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial license, so if you already have a 3D printer or access to one, you only have to pay the cost of the materials.

The printables come in three files, with each file holding a different part of the stand. The stand looks like it's only seven pieces, four being the circles holding it into the monitor and two keeping the stand up. The main piece holds the Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 4, or 5. It's a pretty simple design, but if all you need is a simple way to keep the monitor upright with an attached Pi board, it does the job.

Unfortunately, there's no integrated cover for the Pi in this design, but maybe someone will design that part in the future. The Raspberry Pi looks exposed and could easily be broken or have something accidentally dropped on it. The creator will likely add a bit more to the stand if it's pointed out in their comments, and either way, it's a really good stand for free.

Source: Printables, Jeff Geerling