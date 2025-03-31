Summary The Pro-Ject "Flatten It" machine uses controlled heat and pressure to safely flatten warped vinyl records, addressing a common issue that affects sound quality.

Unlike DIY methods, the "Flatten It" employs heated aluminum plates and precise temperature control to ensure even heating and prevent damage to the vinyl's grooves.

The device is designed for ease of use with simple controls, requiring users to place a record inside, set a heating cycle, and then a cooling cycle, though it comes at a premium price point.

Vinyl records are the physical media format of choice for many music lovers, but that doesn’t mean they’re without flaws. If neglected and stored improperly, vinyl can become misshapen, which can affect the sound quality. A company called Pro-Ject has a machine that can fix these warped records.

The aptly named “Flatten It” device is designed to do exactly what its name suggests: flatten warped vinyl records. This isn't some DIY hack; it's a purpose-built machine that uses carefully controlled heat and pressure to restore your records to their original, pristine condition.

Imagine a record player, but instead of spinning and playing, it's gently pressing and heating. The Flatten It machine uses heated aluminum plates to apply even heat across the entire surface of the record. This is key and why a DIY solution can be risky. Uneven heating can actually worsen warping, but the Flatten It ensures a consistent temperature.

Precise temperature control is also very important. Vinyl is, well, vinyl, and vinyl melts–that’s how records are made. Too much heat, and you risk damaging the delicate grooves of the record. The Flatten It is designed to maintain the perfect temperature for softening the vinyl just enough to allow it to flatten out without causing any harm.

Even if you're not a techie person, you should be able to use the Flatten It without issue. The design is straightforward, and the controls couldn’t be simpler. There’s a power switch, a heating or cooling switch, and a temperature readout that can be put in Fahrenheit or Celcius. That’s it.