Summary xTool MetalFab is a unique laser cutter/welder that can handle materials 0.2-10mm thick.

The machine can be used as a gantry laser cutter or handheld welder, delivering flexibility to metalworking shops.

Targeting hobbyists and small businesses, MetalFab starts at $4,999.

Metal cutting is something that's never been an easy feat. It's typically expensive, difficult, and requires a lot of skill to do. Well, the xTool MetalFab aims to change that, and I think it's truly the best laser cutter/welder I've ever seen.

What Is the xTool MetalFab?

The xTool MetalFab is a unique machine from the popular laser brand. As the company's latest release that just entered presale, the MetalFab takes things up quite a few notches, delivering either an 800W or 1,200W fiber laser to your hand (or an optional CNC).

The MetalFab is designed to cut and weld metal. It's capable of welding material from 0.2 to 5mm (0.0078 to 0.157 inch) in thickness. For cutting, it'll handle material up to 10mm or 0.39 inches thick. When I was able to demo the MetalFab hands-on, we processed 1mm stainless steel in both cutting and welding.