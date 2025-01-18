Summary MagSafe tripod mounts provide easy mounting and dismounting of iPhones for convenient photography and videography..

MagSafe mounts are slim for easy transport, work with most cases, and provide a hassle-free photography experience.

Even if you don't have a MagSafe-compatible case (or phone) you can add functionality with an aftermarket magnetic adapter.

Using a smartphone on a tripod is nothing new. However, when MagSafe mounting was introduced to iPhone, it completely changed mobile photography and videography for me.

MagSafe Makes It Easy to Attach a Tripod

A MagSafe tripod mount will allow you to use the magnets built into your iPhone (or a Qi2-enabled smartphone) to mount and dismount your device. I use the Moment Pro Tripod mount for MagSafe, but any MagSafe mount will work just the same

This makes putting your phone on the tripod a single-handed and easy task. Before, I would have to use two hands to mount my iPhone. One to hold the phone, and one to open the phone grip.

Some grips would hold my phone well, others wouldn't. Some would work with my case (if I was using one at the time), and others wouldn't. And, some would work for vertical shots, and some wouldn't (though all would typically work for horizontal shots.)

Patrick Campanale / How-To Geek

However, MagSafe changes all of that. Because it's a circular array of magnets, you can mount your phone in any orientation. This is great when I'm using a tripod that has a ball head, because I can simply aim it however I want, and then rotate my iPhone until I reach the right angle. I can flip between horizontal and vertical recording without having a tripod that actually rotates the head 90 degrees.

Then, when I'm done, I simply grab my phone with one hand and throw it in my pocket, since the only thing holding it there are magnets.

Family Photos Have Never Been Easier

I've become the dedicated family photographer at this point. When a family function happens, it's typically "Patrick, did you bring your tripod?" Well, with a MagSafe mount, I can easily throw my phone on a tripod, rotate it accordingly, then use my Apple Watch to trigger the camera.

Patrick Campanale / How-To Geek

This helps reduce the friction required to take family photos. Plus, when my wife and I are on vacation, it makes snapping our pictures so much easier.

I used to worry about whether a clamp-style mount would hold my phone or not, because I like to use my phone without a case and that means it has somewhat slippery sides. But, with MagSafe, that's no longer a worry for me in any scenario.

Joby GripTight Tripod Mount Joby's small MagSafe tripod mount attachment comes with bendable legs and will support most needs. See at B&H Photo Video

A MagSafe Mount Packs Flat for Easy Transport

While some phone mounts can be relatively bulky, most MagSafe mounts are quite slim thanks to the fact that it's just a flat magnet.

Patrick Campanale / How-To Geek

This means that I can easily throw a MagSafe tripod mount into my backpack, my wife's purse, or even my pocket while on a shoot. The flatness of the mount makes it super easy to transport.

Another huge benefit of using a MagSafe tripod mount is that case thickness doesn't play a factor at all. In the past, I used to use super-thick OtterBox Defender cases, which would sometimes be too thick to use a standard clamp-style camera mount with. MagSafe gets around this by using magnets to hold, instead of clamping.

MagSafe Works With Just About Any Case

Whether your case has MagSafe built-in or not, you can use just about any case with a MagSafe mount. How, you may ask? Well, they sell magnetic rings that are designed for MagSafe gear. This means you can simply attach the magnetic ring to the back of any case (or phone, for that matter), and it becomes MagSafe compatible.

Patrick Campanale / How-To Geek

While I personally recommend using your phone without a case, you might be of the group that still wraps their phone in a protective shell. Either way, MagSafe now works the same across the board thanks to the magnetic attachment system.

Looking for other fantastic MagSafe accessories? Check out some of the best MagSafe accessories, specifically mentioning some great cases and camera tripod mounts.