​Setting a wallpaper is one of the first things we do on our new phones–it makes a device feel like home. For around a decade, I've been using the same app to make my phone background feel like my own.

Wallpapers Clash With Your Icons, Muzei Fixes That

Phones generally come with backgrounds that harmonize with the icons on your dock or in the app drawer. These images are carefully curated so that you can easily make out app icons.

Things get a bit weird once you set a photo as a background or go out seeking some other third-party option. Often enough, these images don't flow with the icons in your app drawer. The colors clash, there isn't enough contrast, and the app names may even be downright illegible.

That's why I go back to Muzei time and time again. Muzei is a free and open-source wallpaper app that has been available for Android since 2014, making it older than many other live wallpaper apps we recommend. Here is the promotional launch video from way back when.

Muzei came from developer Roman Nurik, popular at the time for creating Android's DashClock widget. On the surface, Muzei is yet another live wallpaper app, but it's so much more than that.

Once activated, Muzei will change your phone background to an out-of-focus view of the famous painting Starry Night. This has been Muzei's default wallpaper from the very beginning. If you double-tap on this background, it comes into focus. This is how it works with any image.

This mechanic is what makes Muzei so great. Images are always out of focus unless you tell the app otherwise. This means you can use any image without it conflicting with your app icons. Instead, it will blur and darken into an abstract haze that keeps the focus on your icons and widgets. Only when you change your focus to the background and give it a double tap, does it come into vivid view. Then, after a few seconds, it goes back out of focus.

Make Wallpapers As Unobtrusive As You Want

When you switch to the Effects tab, you have complete control over how non-distracting you want your background to be. There are three options, "blur," "dim," and "grey." Cranking up any one of these sliders is enough to make a wallpaper work. You're free to use any combination of all three.

More recently, I've taken to leaving blur and grey off but making my wallpapers super dim. That way, I can still enjoy the crisp, sharp detail on my Z Fold 6's OLED display, but the icons feel distinctly in the foreground while the background falls into, well, the background.

Something New, Whenever You Check Your Phone