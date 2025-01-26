When I got my Google Pixel 8, I thought I already knew what made it awesome—fantastic camera, clean interface, fast updates. But one day, I stumbled upon a feature so underrated that I had to sit down and write about it.

Let Me Paint a Picture

I was scrolling through Instagram, came across a caption, and thought, “This is good—I need to share this with my friend.” Normally, I’d take a screenshot, use Google Lens, and hope for the best. But this time, instead of going the usual route, I swiped up to open the app in the app switcher (or overview screen) to check something else.

As I looked at the Instagram preview in the app switcher, I accidentally long-tapped the caption text. To my surprise, Android's floating text selection toolbar appeared, complete with options to copy, share, or search. I selected the portion I wanted, tapped "Copy," and just like that, the caption was on my clipboard, ready to be pasted wherever I needed it.

The Magic of the App Switcher

By swiping up to the app switcher, your phone doesn’t just show you a preview of the app you were using—it becomes interactive. The Pixel identifies text, links, and images on the app preview and presents handy buttons to let you grab or share content directly.

It’s not just limited to Instagram captions. You can use it to copy text from apps that don’t support text selection or grab links from web pages without navigating back into the app. And it’s not just about copying text or links.

Sometimes, when I need an image, I turn to Google. But let me tell you, the download option on Google Images can be frustrating. Sometimes, the download starts instantly, but other times, I’ll tap the button and… nothing. And then there are those moments when the download begins two or three minutes later, long after I’ve moved on or forgotten about it. With this Pixel trick, I can avoid the hassle altogether.

Circle to Search: Handy but Flawed

There’s also the more known Circle to Search feature on Pixel phones, where you can draw a circle over any text or image to highlight it. While it’s a solid tool, I find it a bit clunky to use. On gesture navigation, Circle to Search is triggered by long-pressing the home bar. The problem is, the home bar is thin, and if you miss the target area (which I often do), nothing happens.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

You have to carefully aim your long press, which can get frustrating if you’re in a rush. Another downside to Circle to Search is that it requires you to crop the image before sharing it, and there’s no direct option to save the entire image.

On the other hand, the swipe-up app switcher trick (I really can’t find the official name for this feature) identifies the entire picture and gives you the option to copy, share, or save it in one go. It’s faster, more reliable, and just feels better integrated into the Pixel experience.

Limitations You Should Know

That said, while this feature works almost flawlessly, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Most of the time, I had no trouble copying images, but there were a few rare instances where the copy option didn’t appear at all. Additionally, for the feature to work seamlessly, you need to ensure the image is front and center in the app preview in the overview screen. If the image is cut off or not fully visible, the button to copy or save the image might not show up.

These are minor limitations, and in the vast majority of cases, I could copy images and text without any issues.

Why I Love This Feature

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Ever since I stumbled upon this trick, it’s become second nature—one of those little things I rely on without even thinking about it. And honestly, this is what keeps me hooked on Pixel phones. They might not boast the flashiest hardware or headline-grabbing specs, but it’s these small, thoughtful touches that make them stand out. Every time I use this trick, I find myself thinking, 'Now that’s smart!'