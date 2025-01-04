Summary Touch controls can be responsive and enhance gameplay, as seen in Ex Astris.

Buttons in mobile games can adapt as needed, providing game developers with an infinite canvas.

Some game mechanics excel on touchscreens. Shoehorning physical controls into every game would limit design choices.

Most gamers agree that physical buttons are better than virtual ones. I've felt this way for a long time, but I'm starting to see that maybe I was wrong—or at the very least, touch controls aren't inherently bad. Here's why I've changed my tune.

Mobile Touch Controls Aren't As Terrible As I Thought

While what I'm about to say applies to many games, Ex Astris is the one that opened my eyes. This is a mobile-only RPG from publisher Hypergryph and developer Nous Wave Studios. I skipped over it initially because the app icon looks like countless other anime-inspired games, but this one is different.

It's a premium game that costs $9.99 upfront and doesn't contain any in-app purchases. This is exactly the kind of game I want to see more of on mobile.

Ex Astris has a full 3D world that looks most inspired by Genshin Impact. The game lacks controller support, but I've been able to navigate the world just fine once I gave it a fair shot. Honestly, I'd say the controls are better than fine.

​Touch Controls Can Be Very Responsive

Close

Ex Astris looks like a game that needs to be played with a controller. After all, the game wouldn't look out of place on a PlayStation. But sliding my thumb across the left half of the screen is perfectly fine for moving my character, and aiming the camera with my right thumb has been just as dependable.

It helps that Ex Astris isn't an action RPG. If my character initially moves in a direction a few degrees off from what I intended, that rarely comes with consequences. The brief platforming elements are a tad more frustrating, but I suspect they'd feel the same even with a controller. They feel a bit shoe-horned into a game not designed for them, and games like Suzy Cube have shown me that even a platformer doesn't inherently need a physical gamepad.

Speaking of Suzy Cube, a few years ago, that game genuinely surprised me with how playable it is on a touchscreen. Yet when given a choice, I still prefer Suzy Cube with a controller. With Ex Astris, I don't want one. Here's why.

​Buttons Can Change As Needed