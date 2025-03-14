Disney+ Family favorites, old classics, and exciting new TV all in one place. See at Disney+

There’s a special offer right now that combines Disney+ and Hulu with ads for a lower price. You can get access to both streaming services for four months for just $12, which breaks down to $3 a month.

This is a big saving compared to the usual $11 per month for the ad-supported version of the bundle. This deal lets people try out both services without spending a lot of money. Unfortunately, it's only for new and eligible returning subscribers. So those who already use the service can't take advantage of this.

The bundle gives you access to the Disney+ library, which has a lot of Marvel movies and shows, Pixar content, and a lot of other content from Disney's history. Hulu adds to this with a mix of classic and modern television programs, such as shows airing on FX. There’s a wide variety of content from different genres and time periods, so there’s something for everyone. You’ll find both popular and well-respected series, as well as some lesser-known ones. I personally like the documentaries that Disney Plus has, especially Stan Lee.

This promotional package includes ads as a major feature. Both Disney+ and Hulu will show advertisements while you watch. However, the significantly lower price compared to the usual cost of an ad-supported subscription makes it a good deal for people who don’t mind seeing ads. You may find that the savings from the cheaper price is worth it, even with the ads.

This promotion is a great way to try out Disney+ and Hulu without spending too much. The four-month bundle is affordable and helps reduce the risk if you're unsure about whether these services are worth it. It gives you a chance to explore the content before you decide to pay for a regular subscription.

You can go to the official website to get the deal, and the deal expires on April 1, 2025. If you've not been a customer for about a year, you should be eligible; that's when I became eligible for these types of deals on an account I haven't used, but checking to be sure is a good idea.