Summary Cooler Master's Ncore 100 Air case combines quality and great airflow in a small footprint.

Designed for Mini-ITX motherboards with clearance for triple-slot GPUs and efficient ventilation.

Accommodates 120mm radiators or 70mm air coolers, making it a solid option for compact gaming PCs.

Cooler Master cases are popular for a reason. They provide a pretty good price for really high-quality cases, and the company uses its expertise in fans and coolers to give you cases with great airflow as well. This one follows that line very well, and it's surprisingly flexible.

Cooler Master has announced a slew of new products, of which the one that caught our eye the most was probably the Ncore 100 Air case. The case itself seems to be a fairly versatile SFF case. It's not something you can take around with you, but it's also not something that will take up the entirety of your desk either. It's pretty big vertically to accomodate big GPUs, but the case itself can only fit Mini-ITX motherboards. It's able to take up to triple-slot GPUs with a riser cable, so you can probably fit this up with even the biggest RTX 5090 SKUs out there without issue.

Despite this, this case puts efficient airflow as a priority, with ventilation grills all around so hot air can leave the inside of your computer quicker. The case itself can only fit a 120mm radiator at most, so that's something you'll need to keep in mind if you're going to put an AIO cooler in this—if you'd rather go for an air cooler, there's sufficient clearance at up to 70mm. It has 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C for the front panel, as well as a combo 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want to build a relatively small PC that can still seriously play games, this could very well be a great option for you.

If you need coolers, you might just find what you need in the rest of Cooler Master's announcements. The MasterLiquid Core II 240 and 360 models feature a revised G9R dual-chamber pump, intended to reduce operational noise while enhancing cooling efficiency—but they're 240mm and 360mm each, so you won't be able to fit those in the particular case we just talked about. Cooler Master does have some other options you might want to check out nonetheless, though, or you can find another cooler from another brand that meets clearance requirements. For other announcements, we have more air coolers such as the Hyper 411 Nano or the MWE Gold V3 non-modular power supply—a lot of these have been around for a few months now, so they're not really new "announcements" per se.

The addition of this case might be welcome for those of you looking for SFF cases. Options can occasionally be dire as you go smaller and smaller, and we've seen some SFF computers that are actual works of art because of how hard it is to actually put together. This is not that small, so you might not run into too many issues other than wrangling the GPU around inside the case with the riser cable. It's a pretty good middle point if you don't mind a small computer that's also really tall.

If you want to know more about this case and whether it's a good fit for your next gaming PC, make sure to check it out on Cooler Master's online store. It should also show up at other retailers soon.

Source: Cooler Master