ASUS ROG 65W Charger Dock $30 $65 Save $35 This 65W USB Type-C wall charger has built-in USB and HDMI ports, functioning as a minimal docking station. It was designed for the ASUS ROG Ally, but it works with other USB-C phones, tablets, and handhelds too. $30 at Best Buy

Your charging brick is basically only good for charging your phone, laptop, tablet, or, at most, multiple devices at once. This dock, however, makes for a pretty multifunctional charging brick in essence—and it's now available for a really good price.

ASUS' official charging dock for the ROG Ally is now more than half off its original MSRP. It's usually $64.99, which is pretty steep, but right now you can find yours for $29.99—a whopping $35 off what it usually goes for. Importantly, this works with many other devices that support display output over USB-C, including many PCs, phones, and tablets.

This charger dock might resemble more a charging brick than a typical "dock." It just goes on your power outlet, after all, just like a charging brick would. But it's more versatile than one. It's an accessory meant for the ROG Ally, and it allows you to connect accessories to your device through a single USB-C port and supports display output using HDMI 2.0. It enables simultaneous charging, display, and play, so you can have your TV, monitor, or other accessories all hooked up through the dock. It features one USB-A port (which is only a USB 2.0 port, but it works well enough for most peripherals with a transfer speed of 480 MB/s) and one HDMI port, as well as the single USB-C port that it uses to connect to your device.

The charger supports up to a 4K display with HDMI 2.0 output resolution at 1080p 120Hz or up to 4K 60Hz. The charger supports PD3.0, PD3.0 PPS, and PD2.0 at 65W, which can be split as 60W through USB-C and 5W through USB-A for charging two devices. It has overload protection, a foldable wall plug, and a removable cable, and it comes with a 1-year warranty. Pretty cool all-in-all, and depending on your setup, it could become a must-have for you. It's certainly a step up from the regular charging brick, at least.