Add a bit of fun to your outlet with this USB-C charger, which you can pick up now for under $20.

I've talked about liking novelty chargers in the past. They're neat! Why have boring, normal plugs when you can have a cute Macintosh smiling at you and lighting up when you plug something in it? A cool little quirky charger likely won't cost you more than a standard one, and often offers quick charging for your devices.

So it's even better when one of these chargers is on sale! At Walmart, you can get the UGREEN Nexode Robot GaN Charger Block for just $18.99, $21 off the normal asking price of $39.99. This cute little robot has one USB-C port on the top of its head, and its feet hide and protect the wall plug when not in use. There are also two versions—a black and gray robot charger, and a white and purple one. Both are $18.99, so you can choose the one you like better and still save!

You may wonder if this charger is even worth the money, but we've reviewed this little device and loved it:

It’s easy to get hung up on the gimmicky face that takes up much of the charger’s surface area. I had an initial gut reaction to it, having handled countless low-quality electronics that delivered subpar performance but were imbued with some sort of eye-catching albeit pointless feature. This isn’t one of those devices, though, and the main focus of Ugreen’s Robot GaN charger is definitely its output.

So, for under $20, why not pick one of these chargers up? At worst, you'll have a little robot cube decoration you can use as a charger in a pinch. That's less than I've spent on many of my desk decorations, that's for sure.