Not long ago, your only good option for a controller came from Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo, as third-party models were just plain bad. However, they've improved so much recently that I'd now pick them over the first-party ones.

First-Party Controllers Are Stagnant and Have Always Been Overpriced

When you review the past decade of first-party PlayStation and Xbox controllers, there hasn't been significant improvement over the years. I'm speaking from experience—I've used every first-party controller for both consoles. While there are some improvements in each generation, they're not as significant as expected. To illustrate this, can you tell if the controller in the following image is for the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S?



If you guessed Xbox One, you'd be right, as the only telltale signs are the lack of a share button and cross-gate D-pad instead of the more modern 8-way design. If you're not intimately familiar with Xbox controllers, you probably can't distinguish the two. Even when holding each controller in your hands, it's difficult to tell the difference; the Xbox Series X|S controller feels slightly more refined, but that's about it. Despite this lack of innovation, you're still expected to pay around $50 for a bare-bones Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller.

Admittedly, PlayStation controllers have seen more significant feature and build-quality upgrades with each generation, such as adaptive triggers and better haptic feedback. However, the PlayStation DualSense also costs more at around $75 and still falls short of many other features that third-party controllers offer.

The only notable improvements in first-party controllers come with the premium versions: the Xbox Elite Series 2, PlayStation DualSense Edge, and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. These controllers offer various advanced features that aren't present in the base model, such as replaceable analog sticks, adjustable triggers and thumbsticks, controller profiles with remapped buttons, and just generally better build quality and button feel.

However, these controllers also come at a significant markup, effectively pricing out players who don't want to spend so much. I've tried the DualSense Edge, and while it's undoubtedly better than the regular DualSense, I just can't justify that $200 MSRP—it's higher than the combined cost of my current custom mechanical keyboard and wireless mouse! Seriously, for just another $50, you could build an entire $250 office PC.

Third-Party Controllers Are Pushing Boundaries at a Reasonable Price

The world of third-party controllers has never been more exciting. There are numerous models from manufacturers like GameSir, 8BitDo, PDP, Razer, SCUF, and CANDY CON (GameStop) that beat the first-party controllers on price, features, or both.

For example, I got the GameSir Cyclone 2 for a little over $40, which is only a few bucks more than what I paid for a used Xbox One controller. Despite costing less than a third of the price of an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, it has most of its premium features and then some.

The controller has a complete array of clicky mechanical buttons in place of rubber domes (even on the D-pad, which admittedly feels a bit odd at first), Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, hair-trigger mode and trigger stops, two rear paddles, and even a gyroscope that allows me to aim by tilting the controller instead of using the right thumbstick. This is on top of all the features that the basic Xbox Wireless controller has.

It even has a few other extras, like a separately purchasable charging dock, RGB lighting, and a 2.4 GHz dongle that supports a 1,000Hz polling rate and is included with the controller. Compare that to the 2.4GHz Xbox adapter that you have to buy separately and only supports a polling rate of 125Hz because that's the maximum that the controller can do.

The Hall Effect joysticks, in particular, are worth talking about in more detail, as they're one of the standout features you can now find even in the cheapest third-party controllers, like the GameSir Nova Lite that my friend owns and loves. Instead of traditional potentiometers in joysticks that wear out over time, these Hall Effect joysticks use magnets that rarely develop stick drift, last significantly longer, and feel smoother.

What About Durability?

Those of us who have owned Xbox and PlayStation controllers know that they can last quite a few years, despite hundreds of hours of use, drops, and dirt accumulation. However, all good things come to an end. Potentiometer-based joysticks in first-party controllers eventually start to drift, triggers and buttons stop working, and plastic and rubber materials degrade—they sometimes even turn yellow and peel over time in the case of the DualSense Edge.

So, can third-party controllers last as long as the three to five years of regular use we've come to expect from first-party controllers?

While I haven't used my GameSir Cyclone 2 long enough to comment on its durability, my initial impressions are positive. Unlike my Xbox One's squeaky triggers and creaky plastic, this controller feels very solid in my hands. It feels exceptionally well-built, and I believe that the textured plastic shell and the rubberized sticks won't show signs of wear anytime soon.

We already know that Hall Effect joysticks and triggers can outlast the old-school stuff, but I'm curious about the mechanical switches that my controller uses. They're the same kind of microswitch you can find in mice, meaning they can endure millions of clicks but can also develop double-clicking issues over time. I doubt that they're any worse than the rubber dome mechanism used in first-party controllers, though.

If You’re on Console, Your Options Are Limited

Third-party controllers work really well with PCs, phones, and handhelds now. In the past, you had to use third-party tools to get controllers to work correctly on a PC, which is why many PC gamers prefer Xbox controllers. Fortunately, thanks to more extensive driver support, software improvements, and better firmware, it's no longer an issue. Most third-party controllers now work out of the box, even without their software running in the background.

However, your options on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch are more limited. Consoles restrict compatibility with third-party controllers, so you should only get third-party controllers that are licensed to work with your console, like the GameSir G7 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S and NACON Revolution 5 Pro PlayStation Controller.