Key Takeaways Cheap racing wheels offer limited rotation, look and feel cheap, use underwhelming force feedback, and have limited support due to poor software.

Using a controller is often a better choice than a cheap racing wheel since they offer better control are games are well-optimized for their use.

If you're on a budget and still want a wheel, buying a used wheel is a good option allowing you to save some money while getting a better experience.

Did you finally get into racing games, and you're looking for ways to make the experience more enjoyable? I wouldn't blame you for eyeing those cheap racing wheels, but there are several reasons why you should think twice before getting one.

270 Degrees of Rotation Won’t Cut It

The vast majority of racing wheels under $100 only support 180 or 270 degrees of rotation. Some even let you choose between the two options as if there was ever a situation where 180 degrees was better.

In case you aren't familiar with the degrees of rotation on steering wheels, 270 degrees is three-quarters of a circle. A real car usually has 900 to 1080 degrees of rotation, which allows for around three full turns. Divide the number by half, and that's how much you can turn the steering wheel to one side.

This extremely limited rotation means you don't have the precision that's necessary for nuanced steering and maneuvers in racing sims and simcades. If you've ever driven a real car, the 270-degree racing wheel will feel far too sensitive and not realistic at all. It'll lead to a lot of oversteering and drifting before you get the hang of it, and even after you do, it still won't make for a great experience.

So, how many degrees should you get if 270 isn't enough? The "obvious" answer is 900, as it offers the most realistic driving experience. However, if realism isn't the ultimate goal, many find 540 degrees to be the sweet spot for the best in-game performance.

Cheap Racing Wheels Feel Cheap

Like with most other things in life, you get what you pay for. While mid- and high-end racing wheels are often adorned with premium leather upholstery, steel, and aluminum, cheap wheels are mostly made from low-grade plastic and rubber, reminding you at every turn that you skimped on quality.

The desk clamps often struggle to hold the racing wheel steady on the desk and tend to break easily. That's exactly what happened to my Thrustmaster Ferrari GT Experience wheel.

Force feedback is another area where cheap wheels come up short. While most of them have some form of vibration, it's more akin to the basic feedback found in controllers. Nicer racing wheels are equipped with highly realistic force feedback technologies that throw you into the heat of an off-road race. Logitech G923's proprietary TRUEFORCE technology is a great example that you must try in person to see what I mean.

Compatibility Issues Abound

Many racing wheels promise a "plug-and-play" experience, implying that all you need to do to start using the racing wheel is to plug it into your computer or console to start using it. However, this is rarely the case, even with licensed products, let alone no-name racing wheels that lack decent software support.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

You'll could end up wasting countless hours getting your PC or console to even recognize your wheel. Even then, the wheel might not work in all games because support is thin on the ground, at least not without workarounds. From an incorrectly calibrated steering angle to no force feedback and unrecognized buttons or pedals, there's a lot that can go wrong with cheap wheels.

You could avoid all that hassle by getting a better mainstream racing wheel from a trusted brand that has proper drivers and game support. A great starting point for finding a wheel is to look at the official list of supported wheels in your favorite game, such as the one for Forza Horizon 5.

A Standard Controller Could Actually Be Better

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

I replaced my cheap Thrustmaster racing wheel with an Xbox controller, and I never looked back. Many racing games are optimized for use with a controller because that's what most people use. Cheap 270-degree racing wheels, not so much. It's ironic, but the tiny thumbstick on my controller gives me far better control over my car in Forza Horizon and Need for Speed than the life-size racing wheel I replaced.

Another benefit of controllers is that they're far more convenient. Unless you have a dedicated racing sim setup (or at least a wheel stand), you'll need to clamp the wheel to your table each time you want to play a racing game.

Once set up, you must sit in the same position so that you can press the pedals and turn the wheel. Many of us spend way too much time sitting, so we could benefit from lying down (or maybe even playing standing up), controller in hand.

There's also the value argument. You probably already have a decent controller, but if you don't, it's a phenomenal investment that you won't regret purchasing (unlike a cheap racing wheel). You can use it for many other genres that are more suitable for controllers.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

You Don’t Get a Clutch or the Option for an "H" Shifter

Realistically, most people who buy racing wheels are either car enthusiasts or are on the verge of becoming one. Car enthusiasts typically prefer manual to automatic transmissions because they're more engaging and fun to drive. It's an aspect of driving you'll lose when you opt for a cheaper racing wheel.

Cheaper racing wheels rarely include a clutch pedal or an H-pattern stick shift, and when they do, you can bet they're subpar. The Logitech G Shifter alone costs around $50, so there's no way that a manufacturer can make a proper racing wheel with a clutch and shift knob for around $100.

I'm not saying that an H-shifter and clutch are a must for having fun, but it's nice to have the option to add one if you change your mind.

It'll End Up Collecting Dust in the Basement

After the initial excitement fades and you realize that the racing wheel you just bought is underhwelming, you probably won't want to see it again. It'll inevitably find its way to the basement, together with your acoustic guitar, stationary bike, and that bread maker you used exactly once during COVID.

You most likely won't be able to recoup the money you spent on the wheel. At best, you might manage to sell it for half or a third of the original price at a garage sale. I've seen far too many untouched $20–$30 racing wheels collecting dust because nobody wants them.

Consider a Good Used Racing Wheel Instead

Expensive racing wheels are worth the investment, but you don't have to break the bank to get a great experience. Try waiting for a good deal on a previous-gen racing wheel that still offers all the basics, like premium materials and 900-degree steering.

Better yet, shop for used or refurbished racing wheels to save hundreds of dollars. I'm sure that you can find a bunch of old Logitech G25, G27, and G29 racing wheels on Facebook Marketplace and eBay for around $100. Enthusiasts buy these wheels, use them for years, and eventually upgrade. They often sell them at low prices just to clear them out.

If you're lucky, you might find one with an optional H-shifter and additional modifications for extra value. Like with any other piece of used hardware, test the wheel thoroughly before purchasing. The best part is that a good used racing wheel won't lose much value. If you keep it in good condition, you can resell it without significant depreciation.

Steer clear of cheap racing wheels if you want a solid virtual driving experience. A good racing wheel is an investment in your hobby; a cheap model is a throwaway toy that you'll regret purchasing. If you're on a tight budget, it's smarter to opt for a used racing wheel, as they're often almost as good as their successors.

Have fun racing!