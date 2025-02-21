Summary Deleting your local web history from your browser only deletes it from your view. This data is often saved by third-parties on their servers.

Google stores information about you to provide you with a better online experience, including the ability to provide personalized recommendations.

Finding a good balance between how often or how far you should go when trying to protect your online privacy is really up to you.

If you've ever wiped your browsing history clean, thinking it was gone for good, think again. Deleting your local history reduces your digital footprint, but doesn't eliminate it entirely.

Your online actions create a digital trail of breadcrumbs. Some of those breadcrumbs come from conscious interactions such as posting on social media, subscribing to newsletters, or accepting website cookies. Others are created more passively as you browse the web and use apps.

This assortment of data is your digital footprint.

Why Isn't Clearing Your Browsing History Enough?

Your browser stores website history, cookies, and a number of cache files on your device. Clearing your cache, cookies, and browsing history removes all those files, so anyone using your device can't see the list. However, companies that provide services on the internet, including companies like Google, maintain a log of user activity. This isn't your browser's local history; rather, that information is stored elsewhere, like on Google's servers.

Google uses this information to improve its services, offer personalized recommendations, and improve the effectiveness of its targeted advertising. A complete history cleanup requires you to erase all information Google maintains in your account settings.

How to Delete Your Data From Your Google Account

To remove your personal data, log in to your Google account and then go to the "My Google Activity" page. All of your recent activity will be shown, chronologically, from newest to oldest. Your searches, website visits, YouTube activity, and your location history, if enabled, will be shown.

The log isn't just a simple list of your actions; it's a detailed record with dates, times and device information. Google makes removing things from your activity log easy. To remove an entry, click the three small dots beside it, select “Delete” and confirm deletion.

If you’d like to delete a lot more, Google offers the option to delete activity by date range. Whether you want to remove everything from yesterday or erase your history for the past month, you can set your desired parameters. Just click on the “Delete” option, choose the appropriate date range, and confirm your selection.

Doing this task manually every time isn’t really practical. Fortunately, Google offers automatic deletion, which can greatly help maintain your privacy without too much effort. "My Google Activity" settings let you automatically delete all activity older than 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months.

Select "Web & App Activity," and scroll down to "Auto Delete." The default option is that Google deletes all this data every 18 months (for accounts created after June 2020). If you want to change it, you can use the dropdown menu to pick a timeframe and "Confirm," and Google will handle the rest: