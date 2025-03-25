Maintaining a decent buffer of free space on your Mac is essential to keep everything running smoothly and maintain your sanity. Nobody likes having to frantically find free space for a huge update as their Mac grinds to a halt.

With that in mind, here are six quick and easy things you can do to claw back some free space. Do them now, and repeat them regularly.

6 Clear Out Your Downloads and Desktop Folders

Your Downloads folder is probably full of junk files you don’t need. Application installers, old documents you’ve forgotten about, ZIP archives, and other useless files should all be deleted. Open Finder, navigate to Downloads in the sidebar and take a look inside.

You can find out how much space you stand to gain by right-clicking (Control+clicking) the “Downloads” icon and hitting “Get Info.” Now take a deep breath and nuke the lot. If you’re worried about losing important files, you should take the opportunity to carefully comb through the folder. If you’re after a quick fix, you can use Finder’s List View to arrange files by size and delete the biggest ones first.

Repeat the same process for your Desktop folder, which should also be pinned to your Finder sidebar. If you’re not using the Desktop as a dumping ground, it’s probably just full of screenshots since this is where macOS saves captures by default.

If you’re feeling brave, you can have the Downloads folder automatically empty itself (and the same is true of the Desktop folder). You can even hide the Desktop altogether if you want a clean look, which has the benefit of preventing you from using it to store files.

To break the cycle, stop using either of these folders as long-term storage (especially Downloads). Instead, make a habit of deliberately moving files that you want to keep to a safe location. You can then add these folders to your Finder sidebar as shortcuts for quick access.

5 Delete Your Unused Apps

Installing Mac apps is easy, to the point where you can amass a heap of apps that you never use. While there’s nothing wrong with keeping a few small utilities around just in case, larger applications like games you’ve finished playing or free trials that have expired should be promptly removed.

There are two ways you can go about this. You can browse your Applications folder in Finder, making a note or anything that looks out of place or that you know you’ll no longer need. Alternatively, you can head to System Settings > General > Storage > Applications.

While you’re here, take the opportunity to click the “Last Accessed” tab to list installed apps by the date and time you last accessed them. You’ll be surprised how long some applications can sit there on your Mac’s drive, doing nothing. It’s also important that you take the opportunity to delete them properly.

Dragging an app icon to the trash will delete the app’s core files, but it won’t get rid of everything. There will still be files left on your drive, including caches of useless temporary data in the macOS Library folder. Instead, you should use an app like AppCleaner or PearCleaner to thoroughly delete the app and all associated files.

These utilities list all installed apps and find any associated data scattered across the drive. AppCleaner has a sentry mode that you can enable that runs in the background and stops you from deleting apps the old-fashioned way. PearCleaner can find stranded files left over from apps you may have already partially deleted. Both tools are worth keeping on your Mac, and both are completely free.

4 Quickly Locate Large Files (and Trash Them)

It’s surprisingly easy to lose track of large files like videos or disk images, especially if they’re nested within other folders. Whether you’re working on a video editing project or moving RAW images to your drive for editing, it’s important to remember to clean things up when you’re done. That’s where apps like GrandPerspective and OmniDiskSweeper come in.

These are tools for finding and visualizing disk usage. GrandPerspective offers a map of your drive, which makes it easy to see whe