Buying a used GPU is a great way to save considerable money on your PC build, especially with today's high market prices. However, it can also be tricky, so when possible, test the card first and make the purchase in person.

Assuming you've already bought the card, it's time to take a closer look by inspecting and testing it thoroughly. Follow these steps to ensure your used GPU is running in optimal condition.

1 Inspect for Physical Damage

Regardless of whether you inspected the card in person before buying or purchased it sight unseen, you should thoroughly inspect your used GPU before plugging it into your system. If you find signs of physical damage, inform the seller immediately and return the card if possible.

Inspect the more visible parts first—check for broken fan blades, bent heatsink fins, and scratches on the backplate. Pay particular attention to the power connectors. You might be able to bend a slightly bent power pin back into place, but a missing one could cause a heap of issues like crashes and poor performance caused by the unstable power delivery.

Also, check if there's still a warranty seal. It's usually in the form of a small circular sticker on the back of the GPU, on top of one of the screws. If the seal is missing or broken, it indicates that the GPU has been opened.

This often means that the previous owner may have replaced the thermal paste or pads, though there's also a chance the card has been repaired. A broken seal usually voids the warranty, and it's also important to be aware of it in case you want to do any maintenance later on.