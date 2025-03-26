The Apollo program was NASA's mission to put humans on the moon. Over 11 years, it achieved 6 lunar landings, and its success is deeply embedded in history and pop culture. But I bet there are a couple of things you didn’t know about it.

1 NASA Almost Chose the Wrong Way to Land on the Moon

When engineers at NASA were planning the Apollo mission, they had to figure out the "how" of putting astronauts on the moon. Three options were suggested:

The direct ascent

The Earth Orbit Rendezvous (EOR); and

The Lunar Orbit Rendezvous (LOR)

The direct ascent was simple. NASA would launch a spacecraft from Earth directly to the moon. The spacecraft would land on the moon, and once the lunar mission was complete, the astronauts would use it to return to Earth.

The Earth Orbit Rendezvous, on the other hand, was more complicated. The idea was to develop a modular spacecraft that could be sent into Earth's orbit piece by piece, assembled there, and then launched to the moon.

Lastly, the Lunar Orbit Rendezvous involved flying a spacecraft into the moon's orbit, at which point a smaller lunar module would detach and land on the moon. When exploration was complete, the lunar module would rejoin the spacecraft, and the return to Earth would proceed.

Each technique had its risks and rewards. The direct ascent was the most straightforward, but it also involved carrying a lot of dead weight. To make it work, NASA would have to build an enormous rocket which was wildly expensive and would jeopardize the project deadline.

The Earth orbit rendezvous didn't need a super rocket, but NASA would have had to launch multiple smaller rockets as well as perform multiple orbital rendezvous (a set of maneuvers designed to bring two spacecraft into contact.) So many moving parts increased the probability of something going wrong and disrupting the mission.

The lunar orbital rendezvous was even riskier since the rendezvous would happen in the moon's orbit—240,000 miles away. If something went wrong, there would be no hope of rescue. Its advantage was that it required NASA to build a separate lunar module that could be used as a lifeboat in the event of a failure on the command ship.

Early on at NASA, there was lots of support for direct ascent and EOR, but very little for LOR. However, thanks in no small part to the persistence of an engineer named John Houbolt, NASA eventually ended up choosing the Lunar Orbital Rendezvous method.

This was fortuitous, because when Apollo 13 suffered an explosion that crippled its life-support systems, the crew was only able to survive by squeezing themselves into the lunar module and using it as a lifeboat until they reached Earth.