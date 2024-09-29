It can be frustrating when you’re trying to use your Samsung Galaxy smartphone but realize your Wi-Fi signal is poor. You might not be able to change your network, but you don’t always have to move, either, because there are some built-in features on Samsung phones that can improve your Wi-Fi signal.

Some of these settings will require you to enable the developer options menu on your Android phone first. Make sure to do that before you proceed.

1 Enable Scan Throttling

There are a number of hidden tricks that Samsung smartphones can use to try and save battery power without sacrificing performance. One of them is Wi-Fi scan throttling. This reduces battery drain and improves network performance as a result of reducing unnecessary Wi-Fi signals.

To enable this feature, open the Settings menu on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. From there, tap “Developer Options” at the bottom. Scroll through the list of options, then tap the “Wi-Fi Scan Throttling” slider to enable the feature.

2 Disable (or Enable) Wi-Fi Safe Mode

There isn’t a lot of information about this feature, but another setting hidden in the developer options menu is Wi-Fi safe mode. According to reports online, if your network broadcasts on multiple Wi-Fi bands (like 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz), it’ll switch to whichever has the best signal to provide a more stable connection, even if it reduces your speed.

To enable this feature, open up the Settings app and tap “Developer Options” at the bottom. Next, tap the “Wi-Fi Safe Mode” slider to enable the setting.

3 Set Your Wi-Fi Hotspot to 5Ghz or 6GHz

In a congested area like a coffee shop or an airport, too many 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks can leave your mobile hotspot seeming a little slower than usual. It’s a good idea to switch your mobile hotspot to use a 5GHz or 6GHz band instead, as these are much less likely to be congested. Your Samsung Galaxy device will need to be recent enough to include support for Wi-Fi 6E and later, however.