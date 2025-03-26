At this point it's probably fair to say that the push for 8K resolutions on TVs and computer monitors has pretty much fizzled out. There are few models with 8K worth of pixels on offer, and major screen makers aren't blowing this particular horn at the moment.

So, now that the fruitless push at invisible pixel density is over for the time being, I got to thinking about what I'd like display makers to concentrate on instead. I wanted to come up with at least ten, but just like the push for 8K itself, I fell a little short.