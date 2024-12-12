I’ve always used Chrome to browse on my phone, not because I love it, but because it was what was there and it got the job done. However, recently I decided to branch out and explore the Edge mobile browser, and I've already found things that it does way better than Chrome.

1 Edge Looks Better

Right off the bat, the first thing that stood out to me about the Edge mobile browser is how much better it looks compared to Chrome.

When you open a new tab in Chrome, you’re greeted with a plain white background and a no-frills design—that’s it.

Edge, on the other hand, makes things a bit more fun. The home screen features wallpapers that remind me of those stunning Windows lock screen images, and by long pressing any empty spot on the screen, you can scroll through a library of images to find one that fits your mood.

You can even set your wallpaper to automatically update with the daily image, or even upload your own image for a personal touch.

It doesn't end with just wallpapers, though. Edge also gives you control over how your home screen looks. By tapping the settings icon on the home screen, you get to choose your page layout.

There are a few options:

Focused , which removes the wallpaper and the feed for a distraction-free, clean design similar to Chrome.

, which removes the wallpaper and the feed for a distraction-free, clean design similar to Chrome. Inspirational , which brings back the wallpapers and keeps the feed tucked away at the bottom.

, which brings back the wallpapers and keeps the feed tucked away at the bottom. Informational , which puts the feed front and center so you have quick access to news and updates.

, which puts the feed front and center so you have quick access to news and updates. And Custom, which puts all the power in your hands.

2 Mobile Extensions Are a Reality With Edge

My desktop browser is packed with extensions that make browsing so much easier, and it frustrates me that I can’t get any of that functionality when I’m using Chrome on my phone.

Edge, however, doesn’t have this problem. It’s one of the few browsers that support extensions on their mobile version. While the feature is still in beta, I’m excited about the potential.

Adding an extension to Edge is super easy. Just tap the hamburger menu and select “Extensions”.

Then, tap the “Get” button next to the extension you want and it’ll be installed immediately.

The Edge extension store is still pretty sparse right now, but there is a trick you can use to expand the offerings.

First, type edge://flags into the address bar and press Enter.

In the search field, input Android Extension.

Enable the corresponding flag and press restart. This will increase the list of extensions you can play around with.

If you want, you can also enable the "Android Extension Wish Entrance" flag, which lets you submit ideas for new extensions you’d like to see in Edge.

3 Drop Makes It Easy to Send Notes and Files to Myself

Drop is one of the most useful features Edge has over Chrome. It’s perfect for sending quick messages to yourself—especially if, like me, your best ideas tend to pop up when you’re on the go. You can jot down notes on your phone, and they’ll be right there waiting on your PC when you’re ready to dive back in.

Drop also makes it easy to move files, photos, and videos between your phone and PC, and honestly, I’ll never complain about having another simple way to get that done.

You can easily access it from the menu in the Edge browser.

4 Page Summary Is So Handy

Edge has a super handy page summary feature that gives you a quick rundown of any article you’re about to read. I constantly use it to decide if the article I’m looking at is worth my time.

To enable it, go to “Settings”, tap “General”, and select “Edit Menu”. From there, just add the summarization feature to your menu.

Once it’s set up, all you have to do is tap the summarize button whenever you’re on a web page, and Edge gives you a summary in seconds.

5 Edge’s Feed Beats Google Discover

Chrome used to have a feature that let you follow publications you liked so they’d show up more often in your Google Discover feed. It wasn’t the most convenient to use—you had to visit each website, open the menu, and hit follow—but it worked, and I loved it. Then, out of nowhere, the feature disappeared.

When I switched to Edge, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it still allowed you to follow publications you’re interested in, and it’s even easier than it was on Chrome. All you have to do is tap “Personalize”, and you’ll see a list of topics and websites you can follow.

You can also search for specific websites and add them to your following list.

Chrome is the default Android browser, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best fit for you. Edge offers some great features, and there are plenty of other browsers out there that might do an even better job of meeting your needs. It’s worth exploring other options to find the Android browser that’s perfect for you.