Some games get official VR add-ons or re-releases, while others remain "pancake" games that are stuck in 2D. Fortunately, the PC's modding community isn't known to let an opportunity pass. Here are 10 games that have been modded to take advantage of a VR headset.

1 Alien: Isolation

Aside from being the flagship game of perhaps the greatest sci-fi horror franchise ever conceived, Alien: Isolation is just really solid handiwork. I can still hear the clunky sounds of the xenomorph dropping from a ventilation shaft in my dreams. Even years later, the graphics hold up, the gameplay is fun, and the Alien’s AI is still absolutely terrifying. All the more reason to try this one in VR!

Creative Assembly

Aptly named after the Nostromo’s onboard computer from the original Alien film, MotherVR is the mod to immerse you in an entirely new realm of fear. Playing this game on a desktop alone is enough to make your palms sweaty, knees weak, and arms heavy, so to speak. I tried this a couple of times in VR and my heart was about to leap from my chest.

2 Cyberpunk 2077

To me, this is one of the greatest games to ever grace a computer monitor. I can still remember waiting anxiously for the launch countdown to expire so I could jump right into neon-soaked Night City. I didn’t actually finish the game until years later when it was finally patched up, but it’s constantly calling me back to its world of guts, glory, and impeccable narrative. So, why not in VR?

CD Projekt Red

At first, I didn’t think it was possible, meaning, I figured my PC would probably explode. Yet, with strong enough hardware (I’m using an RTX 4080 Super) anyone can experience the wonders and landscapes of Cyberpunk 2077 through their own eyes.

Hailed as one of the greatest open worlds ever made, it is worth checking out Luke Ross’ VR mod to see your favorite Night City spots while listening to that sweet, sweet soundtrack. Talk about a real braindance!

3 Minecraft

You would expect that the game with the most overwhelming mod support ever would include one for VR, and you’d be correct. Who hasn’t dreamed of stepping into the shoes of their Minecraft character and seeing all their creations first-hand and to scale? Vivecraft, a VR mod for SteamVR, is here to provide just that!

After over a decade of playing Minecraft on a computer screen, traversing into the virtual sphere can be daunting. It may take some time to adjust to playing this fan-favorite in a completely new way, but rest assured the time is well worth it.

The best part about the Vivecraft mod is that it is, for the most part, compatible with other mods and modpacks. This allows you to really spice up the possibilities with new gameplay through a completely fresh perspective!

4 The Resident Evil Series

While recently sporting some official VR modes for the seventh and eighth games and Resident Evil 4, fans were not content to just let the other games in the franchise stay on the flat screen. Github user “praydog” has created the REFramework mod that allows for VR in more of the series, such as the new remakes, which look stunning! If action horror is your cup of tea, then these mods are sure to please.

Capcom

Stepping into the shoes of various protagonists, you can experience the world of Resident Evil up close and personal, in a way that the 3rd-person POV just can't match.

After playing on a desktop for so long, it’s easy to forget how immersive VR can be. When you see the dark, broody landscapes behind this franchise through your own eyes, hear the eerie atmosphere and grunts of undead, the fear is truly gripping.

5 Half-Life 2

Phenomenal VR exclusive title Half-Life: Alyx gave modders the inspiration to add VR support to some of the franchise's other games. Now, you can play the cult classic Half-Life 2 like never before and continue to distract yourself from the agonizing lack of a sequel. What’s not to love?

Available on Steam, the Half-Life 2 VR Mod is well polished and fun to play, just like Half-Life: Alyx. There’s something particularly charming about being able to see a game from your childhood through VR, much more that you can actually play the whole thing that way! It’s well worth the trip back to City 17 to swing that crowbar with a vengeance–this time, with your own hands.

6 Valheim

Every so often, my friend group and I return to Valheim, enjoying yet another shot at this immersive survival game. I had never considered that it would be any good in VR, but how wrong I was! The excellent VR mod VHVR makes this Viking-style adventure seem practically built for virtual reality.

Iron Gate AB

As for any game with an incentive to build, being able to stand before your creations is simply a pleasure like no other, and Valheim offers beautiful possibilities. Surprisingly enough, the other aspects of gameplay, like combat, resource gathering, and even sailing feel completely natural in VR. This might be the one game on the list that I never return to pancake mode for!

7 Outer Wilds

This award-winning timeloop game with unending raving reviews was bound to end up with a VR mod. The game on its own is a unique experience, and the mod only seeks to elevate that where it can. NomaiVR brings full motion controller support, among a host of breathtaking moments that are sure to leave you stunned.

Mobius Digital

Like all things, Outer Wilds can only be played for the first time once, so why not try a much more immersive version? The juxtaposition of being a human peering into a virtual world while also a character exploring an epic space mystery is impossible to pass up, in my opinion. You’ll surely be telling your friends about this one.

8 Deep Rock Galactic

Another well-loved game, Deep Rock Galactic, finally has a VR mod that's really shaking things up! If Minecraft in VR wasn’t quite scratching your mining itch, then this will surely get the job done. The VRG Mod puts you (and your friends) back in the dwarven saddle, ready to run, gun, and drill your way to victory!

Traversing dark caverns suddenly becomes much more intense, and the thrill of being overrun by bugs is significantly heightened. Also, mining just feels really satisfying, and the more time you spend in the VR mod, the more you’ll probably wonder, “why wasn’t this made for VR from the start?” Don’t take my word for it–get digging!

9 The Jedi Knight Games

When I was younger, I used to play the Jedi Knight games and long for the day when I could really step into the shoes of a Jedi. If that sounds good to you, then let me be the first to tell you: the wait is over! Look no further than JKXR, the VR mod for Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

This mod puts you in control as the gun-toting, saber-wielding force-user and lets you experience the stories of both Kyle Katarn and a custom Jedi through their own eyes. I cherish these older games that paved the road for the ones we play today, so I welcome any opportunity to revisit them with a new lens.

Enjoy full freedom of movement with any lightsaber style of your choice plus intuitive force power controls. May the force flow through your headset!

10 Firewatch

This atmospheric "walking sim" from 2016 is one part beautiful visuals and another part emotional storytelling, so it’s no surprise that a VR mod eventually arrived. If you’re looking to take a break from the more action-packed titles previously mentioned, this might just be the game for you.

Campo Santo

Two Forks VR, the fan-made mod, offers a whole new layer of immersion to the gripping narrative behind Firewatch. I might even suggest it’s the only way to experience the game now (and yes, I’m biased). If you’ve ever been a fan of forests, sunsets, or mysteries, you’ll get all three and more in this absolute gem. Also, fire watch towers are just cool, so take this opportunity to visit one in virtual reality!

Have I convinced you? Now is the perfect time to get into the VR market, with some seriously cool headsets being released lately, such as the Meta Quest 3S or the all-new Vive Focus Vision.

