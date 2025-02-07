Summary Sonos utilizes local voice processing, reducing data collection risk; while Bose allows you to opt out of assistants altogether.

Apple HomePod offers encryption, anonymous IDs, and customizable privacy settings.

The Mycroft Mark II provides open-source transparency and opt-in data collection.

Are you looking for a smart speaker that won't store recordings of your voice or collect vast amounts of data about your personal habits? You're in the right place.

The Problem With Smart Speakers

Smart speakers are commonplace in many homes these days. They offer convenience through voice commands, allow listeners to control music and other smart home devices, create shopping lists, set reminders, and so on. But how well do smart speakers protect your privacy?

Many smart speaker brands collect user data and personal information to offer more specific and personalized results. Mainstream brands like Amazon and Google are well-known for collecting extensive amounts of user data, including storing voice recordings, for targeted advertising.

However, if this practice gives you the ick, you'll be pleased to know some smart speaker brands collect minimal amounts of data. Let's take a look at some of the more privacy-centric alternative options.

Sonos: Local Voice Processing for Enhanced Privacy

In addition to being a leading brand in the premium audio space, Sonos's smart speakers offer robust privacy protection. This is mostly thanks to its proprietary voice assistant, Sonos Voice Control. Whilst Sonos smart speakers do support Alexa and Google Assistant, you don't have to use them and can choose to kick them to the curb if you prefer.

Sonos processes voice commands locally rather than sending them to the cloud. This means that any requests you make remain local and never leave your device. This feature significantly reduces the risk of data collection as well as third-party access.

Sonos Era 300 $449 at Amazon

Apple HomePod: End-to-End Encryption and Anonymous IDs

Apple

Apple has an established reputation as a privacy-centric company, and its HomePod smart speaker is no exception. It uses Siri instead of Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing for seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. This, coupled with some fairly meaty privacy features, makes it one of the best smart speakers for security.

The HomePod uses end-to-end encryption when syncing Siri's settings across Apple devices. Therefore even Apple cannot access your interactions. In addition, anonymous IDs are assigned when issuing commands, meaning no data is linked to your personal Apple ID.

If you're a HomePod user you can customize your privacy settings, by disabling location sharing and restricting app permissions to minimize data harvesting, keeping your data as private as possible.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation) $370 at Amazon

Bose: Optional Voice Assistants and Manual Mic Control

Like Sonos, Bose speakers offer exceptional audio quality, but its smart speakers also allow users to control their privacy settings, too. Both Alexa and Google Assistant are available on Bose smart speakers, but this is an optional feature rather than a default mode of interaction.

If you prefer to keep things nice and simple, you can disable Alexa and Google Assistant via the Bose app voice assistant settings, and stick with Bluetooth or AirPlay to avoid any data collection. However, should you decide to use a voice assistant you can take extra steps to ensure your device is not actively listening when not in use, like muting the microphone.

Bose smart speakers are a solid option if you're looking for high-quality audio without unnecessary data collection.

Bose Home Speaker 500 $440 at Amazon

Mycroft Mark II: Open-Source Transparency and Opt-In Data Collection

Mycroft Mark II/Kickstarter

The Mycroft Mark II is an ideal smart speaker for people who want full transparency and control over their data. This is an open-source smart speaker that allows users to inspect the code to verify what the device is doing with their data. A rare feature to find in a mainstream smart speaker.

More importantly, Mycroft doesn't store any user data unless you explicitly opt in. And if you do choose to share your data, you can access it, delete it, or modify your settings at any time. However, by default, there's no hidden data collection or passive recording.

Because the Mycroft Mark II is built around privacy, it's a viable alternative for people who want the benefits of voice control without the need to sacrifice security and transparency.

Tips for Reducing Data Collection on Any Smart Speaker

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Regardless of whether you choose a mainstream smart speaker or one of the minimal data ones listed above, you can take steps to minimize data collection and boost your privacy settings. If you have concerns about either, you should consider taking the following action:

Mute the microphone: When it's not in use, you can mute your smart speaker's microphone. This will prevent your device from listening in when you don't want it to.

When it's not in use, you can mute your smart speaker's microphone. This will prevent your device from listening in when you don't want it to. Disable voice history: Many smart speakers allow you to turn off the recording and storage of voice commands via the settings in the companion app.

Many smart speakers allow you to turn off the recording and storage of voice commands via the settings in the companion app. Review and delete voice data: If your smart speaker does store voice recordings, you can easily access your privacy settings and data, and delete them regularly. Got an Alexa? Find out what Amazon's assistant knows about you and clean it up.

If your smart speaker does store voice recordings, you can easily access your privacy settings and data, and delete them regularly. Got an Alexa? Find out what Amazon's assistant knows about you and clean it up. Limit permissions: You can choose to switch off things like location tracking, app integrations, and any unnecessary data-sharing options to minimize data harvesting.

You can choose to switch off things like location tracking, app integrations, and any unnecessary data-sharing options to minimize data harvesting. Use offline mode: Wherever possible, choose local processing rather than cloud-based voice recognition.

Make Privacy Your Priority

At the end of the day, all smart speakers require some level of data collection in order to function. However, some brands prioritize user privacy.

Brands and devices such as Sonos, Apple, Bose, and the Mycroft Mark II all provide users with greater control over their data. They allow you to leverage their smart functionality (including the use of voice assistants) while keeping your data private and secure.

Opting for a more privacy-conscious smart speaker can, when used in tandem with best practices, allow you to enjoy all the perks without having to compromise your data.