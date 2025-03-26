You've only got one week to watch some of the best films on Netflix before they leave the platform at the end of this month. So if you're sitting down to watch a movie at the end of a long day, don't waste any time scrolling through random categories, queue up one of these classics and get watching.

New movies and TV shows get added to and removed from Netflix every day, but there's always a surge of changes at the start or end of each month. I've scoured the list of everything leaving this month to round up the very best movies that you don't want to miss out on. If you haven't seen any of these before, make sure you watch them while you still can. If you have seen them, consider this a golden opportunity to dive back in and enjoy them once again.

Netflix When it comes to original shows and movies, no service comes close to Netflix. New original content is released weekly, so you'll never run out of shows to watch. See at Netflix

5 How to Train Your Dragon

IMDb Rating 8.1/10 Release Year 2010 Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes Leaving Netflix March 31, 2025

Based on the books by Cressida Cowell, How to Train Your Dragon takes place in a fantasy realm inhabited by ferocious Vikings and even more ferocious dragons. It introduces us to Hiccup, a young and sweet Viking, who hunts down legendary Night Fury dragon to impress his village. Rather than vanquish the dragon, though, Hiccup names it Toothless and befriends it instead.

Since its release in 2010, this wonderful family-friendly animation has become one of DreamWorks' most successful franchises, spawning two animated sequels, several short films and TV series, and an upcoming live action remake. I'm not holding out a lot of hope for the live action remake, but the animated sequels are both excellent.

If You Like How to Train Your Dragon, Check Out These:

4 The Sting

IMDb Rating 8.3/10 Release Year 1973 Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes Leaving Netflix March 31, 2025

If you don't have an aversion to classic movies, The Sting is a brilliant film from 1973—set during the Great Depression of the 1930s—starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as conmen looking to settle the score with a big mob boss.

From the same director as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which also starts Newman and Redford, the film is broken into multiple parts with charming title cards and player piano music separating them. If you enjoy heist films, like the Ocean's franchise, you'll definitely get a kick out of watching the various cons play out.

If You Like The Sting, Check Out These: