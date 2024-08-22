For just a few bucks more per month than what you would pay for a basic PlayStation Plus subscription, you can upgrade to PlayStation Plus Extra and gain access to a catalog of games. There are hundreds of games in the Catalog, but these 10 alone more than justify the added cost.

1 Death Stranding Director's Cut

Kojima Productions/PlayStation

The director's cut of Kojima Productions's inaugural title brought new gameplay features and enhanced graphical options to capitalize on the PS5's performance capabilities. Death Stranding is a masterpiece worth experiencing, but it is also a unique trip that does not suit everyone's tastes. Subscribing to PlayStation Plus Extra will let you test the waters without investing in the full-priced purchase.

2 Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom

Dedicated fans of the Monster Hunter franchise can effortlessly devote hundreds upon hundreds of hours of playtime to each entry in the series. Monster Hunter Rise is no exception, especially when you factor in the PlayStation version's improved graphics and frame rate over the original Nintendo Switch release. If you've never tried Monster Hunter before Sony's subscription lets you dip your toes for a reasonable fee.

3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Take2/Rockstar

There are some games that push hardware to the point that they can turn a computer into a space heater. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of those games, due largely to the size of its open world and the level of graphical fidelity it delivers. Add to that a high level of narrative quality and immersion, and it almost feels like a steal that you can play it at a fraction of its MSRP with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

4 Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

ZA/UM

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is also a place where you can discover a number of great indie titles that might otherwise fly under your radar. Disco Elysium, for example, is beloved for its unique take on the CRPG genre and in-depth dialogue system. If Disco Elysium helps you discover a love for indie games, consider using your PS+ subscription to try other indie hits like Hollow Knight or Spiritfarer.

5 Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Ubisoft

There are about a dozen Assassin's Creed titles in the PlayStation Plus Extra Game Catalog, which in itself is a great selling point, but the fact that Black Flag is one of them makes it worthy of a special mention. Originally released in 2013, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remains one of the most beloved and highly-rated entries in the series.

6 Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation

The Horizon franchise is one of Sony's flagship titles, and has become a valid reason to buy a PS4 or PS5 in the first place. The fact that you can experience Aloy's adventure for such a low price of entry is almost too good to be true. This is an especially appealing deal for new PlayStation owners who are eager to see what the platform can offer.

7 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Atlus

13 Sentinels is a gripping, narrative-driven game that tells a complex story through the various perspectives of a diverse cast of memorable characters. It's full of classic movie references, tactical mecha-inspired battles, and unique storytelling moments. With a playtime of roughly 30 to 40 hours, it's a great length for leisurely completion in a one-month subscription period.

8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt RED

The Witcher 3 proved to be an impeccable blend of open-world storytelling, intense action combat, and compelling character work when it was released in 2015. It remains a near-perfect gaming experience to this day, especially with visual and mechanical improvements implemented with the PS5 release of the game.

9 Judgment

SEGA

Judgment is a hidden gem of the PS+ Extra Game Catalog that will put you in the shoes of a lawyer-turned-private detective navigating Tokyo's criminal underworld. Judgment comes from the same studio as the Yakuza and Like a Dragon series and features similar gameplay and aesthetics but with a crime-solving twist. It's the perfect combination of brawler and detective game.

10 Bloodborne

FromSoftware

If you enjoyed Elden Ring or any of the Dark Souls games, you owe it to yourself to play Bloodborne if you have not yet done so. Even in a post-Elden Ring world, Bloodborne remains a favorite of many die-hard FromSoftware fans. Considering it's a PlayStation-exclusive title, the fact that Bloodborne is available in the Game Catalog means that subscribing to PlayStation Plus Extra is perhaps the most economical way to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience.

Subscribing to PlayStation Plus Extra costs just a fraction of what you would pay buying a new game at full price. In exchange, you get unlimited access to hundreds of great games, including some of the best story-driven experiences, for an entire month. New titles join the Game Catalog every month, so it's also worth checking back in occasionally to see if re-upping your sub is worth it for you.