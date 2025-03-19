Organizing every aspect of your life can be a steep hill to climb, but with the right tools, you can overcome this hurdle. There's no better tool for the job than the smartphone you carry everywhere, and the right apps.

Best of all, you don't need to spend a penny to get a helping hand when creating lists, working out, or balancing the budget. Here are the best free third-party apps for iPhone that are staples in my organization app folder.

1 Anylist for Creating Lists for Everything

We all need an app to keep lists in order and get our bearings. Anylist is a list-creation app dedicated to creating and organizing a variety of lists, with a focus on grocery shopping. Although I use Anylist predominantly for tracking groceries and shopping lists, you can use the app to make virtually any list you want.

I've also created packing and travel lists for my vacations, and occasionally, the "Restaurants I Need to Try" lists when I come across some good recommendations.

The neat thing about Anylist is that you can organize multiple lists using labeled folders, which makes it easier to sort lists by purpose. If you use Anylist to take stock of your weekly grocery run like I do, you can also use the built-in meal planner and recipe tools that let you add recipe collections and plan them on your calendar.

You can also scan items to add them directly to your list, and add notes under each item in your grocery list. I prefer Anylist over the many list apps out there because it's so simple to use, has a good organization system, and acts as a two-in-one app for grocery and meal planning.