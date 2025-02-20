Want to upgrade the sound quality of your earbuds or headphones? There are two Android apps that I love for this. They don't need you to be an audiophile, and they require no technical knowledge, yet they produce amazing results.

SoundID: A Simpler Way to Use Equalizers

SoundID is an ingenious app that uses short audio tests to create a personalized sound profile that is unique to you.

You normally need to use an equalizer for this, either through a dedicated app or something like the one built into Spotify. Yet equalizers are deceptively complicated. If you don't know what you're listening for, it's possible to actually make the sound worse without even realizing it.

SoundID de-mystifies the process. It plays you a music track in a series of variations, you pick the ones you like best, and then it mashes the results together to create a sound profile that matches your taste and fits the quality of your headphones. The app is free. You don't even need to create an account to use it, although it's worth doing to save your results.

To get started, click through the setup wizard and select "Hearing Test" when prompted. The test takes around three minutes and is pretty easy—just follow the onscreen instructions.