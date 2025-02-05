Summary The Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 feature a comfortable design and adjustable ear hooks for different-sized ears.

Unfortunately, the earbuds are marred by inconsistent sound quality and a bulky charging case.

The AeroFit 2 also delivers decent call quality and solid battery life, but lacks noise cancelling.

The Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 are a step in the right direction for open-ear tech, at least when it comes to wearability. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for audio, and when it comes to earbuds, my line of thinking is sound matters most.

Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 5 / 10 The Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 are comfortable open-ear buds, but when it comes to sound quality the results are sorely lacking. Pros & Cons Comfortable and adjustable ear hooks

Decent call quality when in a quiet space

Solid battery life Inconsistent, borderline bad sound quality

Finicky touch controls

Less water protection than previous model

Bulky charging case

Price and Availability

The Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 sell for $100 and are available in black, white (the demo unit I was sent), green, and blue colorways. You can purchase Soundcore’s latest open-ear buds through retailers like Amazon, Crutchfield, and B&H Photo-Video.

Specifications Battery Life 10 hours (32 hours with charging case) Charging Case Included? Yes Microphones 4 beamforming mics Brand Anker Soundcore Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC Bluetooth 5.4 Price $100 IP Rating IP55 Driver Size 20mm x 11.5mm Charging type USB-C, Qi wireless Colors Black, Blue, Green, White Noise Cancellation No Expand

Adjustable Hooks for Different Ear Sizes

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

Soundcore’s developers should be proud of how comfortable the AeroFit 2 open-ears are, especially compared to its older sibling. Ditching the one-size-fits-all mechanics of Gen 1, the AeroFit 2 features adjustable ear hooks that easily toggle into four different positions. My ears are on the larger side, so I was most comfortable with the widest setting. I’m so used to in-ear buds dislodging now and then, so it was an absolute joy to walk (and run) around with the AeroFit 2 sans any concern of earbuds popping out.

One thing to keep in mind: make your adjustments before hooking the buds on because it’s impossible to choose a new position once you’re wearing them.

Similar to other pairs of open-ear buds, the non-removable hooks and bigger, rounder driver housing means the AeroFit 2 are a bit on the bulky side. This also means you’ll be dealing with a pretty bulky charging case, which is about double the size of an AirPods Pro 2 case. Both wired (USB-C cable is included) and wireless charging are supported, though you’ll need to provide your own Qi charge station.

Pairing to a new device was as simple as opening the case with the AeroFit 2 buds still inside while heading into my iPhone’s Bluetooth settings. I also found the touch controls to be very responsive, but be warned: you will constantly trigger commands when you’re putting on the AeroFit 2. I inadvertently played and paused music and podcasts dozens of times when putting the earbuds on. Naturally, your hands will want to grab onto the drivers for stability, which is right where those pesky touchpoints live.

Other box contents should include a 12-inch USB-C to USB-A charging cable, a quick start guide, and a safety sheet.

Open-Ear Audio Hasn’t Won Me Over Yet

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

From a hardware-software standpoint, the AeroFit 2 are thoughtfully engineered to squeeze as much audio as possible from drivers that don’t form an in-ear seal. Running Bluetooth 5.4 and supporting the SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs, the 20mm x 11.5mm dynamic drivers boast a racetrack design and Soundcore’s BassTurbo tech for enhanced low-end.

Now, do all these cool-sounding words translate to impressive sound quality? Unfortunately, no. In fact, the AeroFit 2 struggle across the board when it comes to all things audio, especially max volume. I had the buds cranked when performing light chores around the apartment (doing dishes, laundry duties, etc.), and I could never seem to get them loud enough. At times, I even maxed out the volume on my iPhone.

I also had numerous issues with overall sound quality. Soundcore bills the driver design as “dynamic,” a descriptor I can’t stand behind. Using the bass boost preset adds too much low-end, muddying the mids and highs. But on the flip side of the coin, opting for more treble deadened any kind of boldness or punch.

I could actively hear the AeroFit 2 having a tough time with certain song sections, too. When the guitar solo kicked in on Ozzy Osbourne’s I Don’t Want to Change the World (I Don’t Want the World to Change Me), the sudden blast of leads completely swallowed the mix, sending bass, drums, and rhythm guitar far into the background.

Do keep in mind that the main idea behind open-ear technology is inviting ambient sound in, so you’ll be able to hear important noises, like coworkers attempting to get your attention or passing cars and emergency vehicles, with the tradeoff being a major lack of passive noise isolation. The AeroFit 2 are not designed to cancel out noise, and even when the decibels are dialed up, you’ll have a hard time getting the outside world to quiet down.

There are a couple of plus sides, though: Podcasts fared well when played through the AeroFit 2, and having the ability to create a custom sound profile (in the Soundcore app for iPhone and Android devices) allows you to dial in the absolute best sound possible.

Neither Has Taking a Phone Call With Open-Ear Buds

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

The AeroFit 2 use four AI-powered beamforming mics for capturing your voice during phone and video calls. I actually thought these open-ears delivered a rock-solid call experience on both the listening and speaking end. Because of the open-ear design, though, I wouldn’t recommend using the AeroFit 2 in a noisy environment or under windy conditions.

The usual compression you’d expect from earbud mics was present, but the AeroFit 2 still delivered clear audio without having to max out the volume.

But the Battery Is Rock Solid, So There’s That

Michael Bizzaco / How-To Geek

According to Anker, the Soundcore AeroFit 2 deliver up to 10 hours of playback on a full charge. You’ll also get an extra 32 hours of listening out of a fully charged case, and 10 minutes of recharging will give you an additional four hours of playback.

The Soundcore App Is Pretty Cool, Too

Close

The Soundcore app is available for iPhone and Android devices and provides a range of settings and additional features to optimize your AeroFit 2 buds. The home page includes handy battery readouts, along with options for adjusting EQ, customizing gestures, and a few other items. I was particularly impressed by the many built-in audio presets, on top of the ability to create your own sound profile using Soundcore’s multi-band EQ.

You can also tap the settings icon in the app to access device information, download software updates, and more. So, while the Soundcore app isn’t a necessary piece of software, it’s a free download that’s well worth your phone storage.

Should You Buy the Soundcore AeroFit 2?

Open-ear audio definitely has its fans, and if you like hitting the gym without worrying about earbuds popping out, the Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 may be worth considering. Just don’t expect any big deliverables when it comes to sound quality and EQ options. I also recommend taking a look at our list of the best wireless earbuds for even more wire-free options!