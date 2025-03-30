Summary Tesla, 1X Technologies, NEURA Robotics, PUDU are developing humanoid robots for household use.

PUDU's D9 with claimed human-level interactions is ready for presale for everyday tasks.

The future might see general-purpose humanoid robots affordable for middle-class households.

For as long as the idea of the robot has existed, we've dreamed of the day when you can live like it's The Jetsons and have a robot do your household chores while you relax.

Apart from robot vacuums, and I guess dishwashers, we still aren't living this dream. However, several companies have humanoid robots that are aimed at household use, and these seem to be the closest we are to buying them on the open market.

Tesla Optimus