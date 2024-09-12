Apple's iPhone 16 comes with a suite of new features and hardware changes. As a fan of the non-Pro iPhone models, I'm going ahead with a purchase of the iPhone 16 primarily because of these five features.

1 Apple Intelligence

One of the biggest things that separates the iPhone 16 series from the rest of the base iPhone models is the availability of Apple Intelligence in the latest release. All the models released in 2024 will get Apple Intelligence support, which was initially rumored to be exclusive to the Pro model.

While Apple Intelligence will introduce a heap of new features when it arrives alongside iOS 18.1 in October, I’m most excited about the writing tools. They will allow me to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text, abilities that can be incredibly helpful for me as a writer.

Apple Intelligence will also offer the ability to record, transcribe, and summarize audio calls, which will be a great help after a long call with one of my clients. I'll get a summary of all the important points discussed afterward, without having to take detailed notes during the call (leaving me free to give the client my full attention).

Additionally, Apple Intelligence will transform the way Siri works on the iPhone. It will let me interact with Siri using more natural language and my habit of stumbling over words shouldn't affect my communication with Siri either. Best of all, Siri will maintain context from one request to another.

2 The Action Button

The Action Button isn't new to the iPhone, as Apple introduced it last year with the iPhone 15 Pro. Since I have the iPhone 15 base model, I've yet to have the opportunity to try it out in real life. But the iPhone 16 series changes that, as Apple has made this button available on all iPhones including the base model.

The Action Button is now located where the silent mode switch was on older iPhones. This means the iPhone 16 series no longer features the traditional silent toggle that has been a staple on iPhones for years.

The best part about this button is that it’s customizable, meaning it doesn’t have a fixed function. It can be used to open the camera app, trigger the flashlight, or launch any other frequently used app. Personally, I’ll use this button to open the YouTube app, as it’s the one I use the most. Additionally, the button can be used to translate text into different languages or even identify songs using Shazam.

3 A New Camera Control Button

In addition to the Action button, all iPhone 16 models will also feature a new Camera Control button located on the right side of the device. As the name suggests, Camera Control allows you to control the camera when capturing images and videos.

The button functions as a shortcut to trigger the camera app, but can also differentiate between light and firm taps, to easily reach other camera functions. The camera control button also eliminates the need to pinch on the iPhone screen to zoom in on an object. I'm looking forward to zooming in on images just by sliding my finger along the camera control button.

Apple will also use the button to trigger Visual Intelligence, the company's take on Google Lens. This AI-powered feature lets you point your iPhone at anything you see to learn more, whether it's an object, an animal, or a place.

4 Better Camera Performance

One of the main reasons I use an iPhone is the camera. The iPhone 16 features a 48MP Fusion camera with 2X optical-quality telephoto zoom and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus that supports macro photography—something I’m excited to try out. My previous iPhone 15 didn't

I love taking close-up photos of objects, and the new support for macro photography sounds promising as it means the iPhone can now focus on close-up objects. Additionally, one of my main complaints with the iPhone 15’s ultra-wide camera is that the images lack detail. But with the iPhone 16’s ultra-wide camera gathering up to 2.6x more light than before, I’ll likely be able to take higher-quality photos using the ultra-wide camera.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 also features a range of next-generation photographic styles, which sound impressive on paper, and I’m excited to try them out. Unlike filters that apply a specific tone to the entire image, Apple allows granular control over the intensity and tone of effects, targeting specific colors rather than the whole image.

In addition to all of this, the iPhone 16 can also capture spatial videos and spatial photos, allowing me to relive memories, like my sister's birthday party, with remarkable depth on my Meta Quest 3. The stereographic effect is designed to better emulate the moment as you remember seeing it, but it only works on compatible headsets.

5 Faster A-Series Chips

The iPhone 16 features the A18 chip, which is two generations ahead of the chipset in its immediate predecessor, the iPhone 15 (which featured an A16 chip).

The A18 offers 30% faster CPU performance and 40% better GPU performance than the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 15. It also consumes significantly less battery than the A16 to perform the same tasks. This means I’ll get better battery life and more raw power with an iPhone 16—something that’s always welcome.

Additionally, I love playing games on my smartphone, and the A18 chip will deliver a superior gaming experience. The iPhone 16 supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing like last year's pro models, which brings advanced lighting techniques within reach for base model iPhone users. With Apple's renewed focus on AAA games, I'm looking to experiencing high-end graphics in games like Resident Evil Village on the iPhone 16, which was previously only available on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

These are all the major items I’m looking forward to trying out on the new iPhone 16. Yes, I know Apple once again crushed our hopes of seeing at least a 90 Hz screen on the base model, maybe next year will be different? Nevertheless, the iPhone 16 is here and will be available for sale starting September 20 from $799.