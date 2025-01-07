Planning a trip to a new destination needs a lot of effort from start to finish. That's why I have a roster of iPhone travel apps that help me execute perfect trips, from packing lists to sharing my journey.

1 Calculator

Looking up currency conversion rates is necessary when traveling internationally. While using Google for this is a quick fix, there's an easier way to get conversion questions out of the way. I've started using my iPhone's Calculator app to convert currency, without having to look up the exchange rate for the day.

To access Calculator's conversion feature, open the app on your phone and click the calculator icon in the lower left corner. Now, turn on "Convert." Your default calculator will change to a currency conversion calculator. You can swap the currency units, and click on the arrow button to change the currency.

Close

Calculator also has a unit conversion feature which you may find useful when traveling in countries that do not use the same unit measures as your home country. This can be useful for things like temperature, weight, or speed.

You can also use your iPhone's built-in search tool (Spotlight) to convert currencies and units. Just swipe down on the home list and type a conversion like "3000 JPY" to convert the currency to your own, or "500 INR in AUD" to make a more specific conversion.

2 Find My

Another native app that I regularly use when traveling is Find My. During the hustle and bustle of boarding flights and commuting to new places, it can be easy to misplace your Apple devices. By connecting your and your family's devices (using Family Sharing) to Find My, you can have a stress-free journey.

If you use an AirTag for your suitcase, you can connect it (and other third-party items) to your Find My app and locate it precisely. If you share location with other friends or family members, you can easily track where they are to make meeting up easier (just be sure to share locations first).

3 Apple Maps

Before looking at my favorite third-party travel apps, the last native Apple app that I've been using during my trips is Maps. While I like to use both Google Maps and Apple Maps, the latter has the advantage of native integration with Apple devices and offline mapping which can be a huge help for avoiding data fees when overseas.

Street view is also something that I use Apple Maps for, besides its Guides feature that gives you travel recommendations based on your location. Some areas will be better serviced than others, so your mileage may vary based on where you are and where you're going.

Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

If you use features like CarPlay during road trips, then Apple Maps could be best for you. It also has a compass for navigation, among other features, which can help you accurately drive or commute to local destinations that you're not aware of.

4 Packr

Packing up my life in suitcases to move countries meant I needed a reliable packing list that would be easy to track and update. Packr came in clutch with its well-organized interface and customization options that helped me pack essential items.

Once you set up the app, you can input your travel information including destination, time of travel, transportation, and type of activities you will be doing during your trip. Based on your answers and the weather forecast for your destination, Packr generates a packing list that you can customize by deleting and adding items, creating a to-do list for things you would want to check off before departure. You can sort items by what you have packed and see what's left.