Video editing can mean different things to different people. Are you just trying to put some clips together for a social media post? Maybe you want to add some background music, or some text on the screen too? The more video effects you want to add, the more complicated your edit will become.

Video editing software doesn’t need to be super complex, or expensive. If you’re looking for something that will get the job done without all the confusing bells and whistles, there are some great free software options to help you get started.

5 Top Choice: Capcut

If you’re looking for a free video editor for beginners, Capcut is my top choice by far. It has the most capabilities and functions available, including trendy effects and templates. Capcut was created by ByteDance and was specifically designed to work seamlessly with TikTok.

Capcut is at the top of this list because it's extremely easy for beginners to get started, especially with “Magic Tools” available to do the complicated effects for you. The editing process is all drag and drop, with sliders at the edges of each clip to adjust the length, and the software can output to both MP4 and MOV formats, making it great for Mac and PC users alike. Capcut also offers Generative AI tools to help you create a script, voice over, and visual media, all for free.

Capcut has additional features that you don’t find on every other free video editor tool, like audio transcribing and subtitle generation, which automatically handles the timing of the text to match your video’s audio. There’s also a tool that will turn your longer videos into vertical Shorts clips, which makes it a great option for editing video to post not only on TikTok, but any social media platform. There are some premium AI tools and templates behind a paywall, but the free version of Capcut has many unique features that make it my first pick for anyone who wants to get started with basic video editing.

4 Second Best: Canva

Canva has a lot of commercials and ads, and is used by so many marketing campaigns that the name is associated with ‘cringe’ in many circles. But when it comes to free video editing capabilities, you can’t argue with Canva’s tools. I can’t help but also note that Canva looks exactly like Capcut when you log in. Much like Capcut, you can choose to edit in a horizontal or vertical format.