Summary macOS can lose your screen recordings when you use the built-in Screenshot app or keyboard shortcuts and interact with the Share menu.

Make sure you save the recording without touching the Share menu to avoid data loss.

Otherwise use QuickTime as an alternative to the Screenshot app or consider using a third-party app like CleanShot for reliable recording and sharing.

You may or may not be aware of a glitch that occurs when attempting to share macOS screen recordings to inexplicably disappear. Here's what causes the glitch, and how to avoid it destroying your media.

How It Happens

If you aren't already privy to this bothersome glitch, consider yourself lucky. If not, allow me to explain it so you can avoid watching one of your 5-minute screen recordings vanish into thin air as I did.

macOS comes packaged with the Screenshot app (you'll find it in Applications > Utilities). Whether you use the app's interface itself or hotkeys, this is what is used by default when you initiate a screen recording.

When you finish recording one, a little preview of the video appears in the bottom corner of the screen, similar to what you see on an iPhone. You probably already know that clicking on that preview lets you view your just-made recording, edit it, mark it up, or share it. The latter is where the glitch presents itself.

When you open the share sheet from the preview and attempt to send the video you just recorded, iMessage will open but the video will be absent from the body of the text. Since choosing a sharing option will cause the preview window to close, the video that you have just recorded, potentially edited, and cropped will be permanently erased.

This glitch is persistent, consistent, and cannot be remedied by any tinkering with the Screenshot app itself. So what can you do to get around it?

Record via QuickTime to Avoid the Glitch

This solution requires a few more steps to execute than using the Screenshot app method or keyboard shortcuts. It is a strong alternative as it is still simple, entirely macOS native, and features an almost identical interface.

Open good old QuickTime and select File > New Screen Recording to bring up the recording toolbar. Choose whether to capture your entire screen, a specific window, or a selected area.

Before recording, click the dropdown next to the record button to adjust settings like microphone input or mouse click visibility. Once ready, click "Record" and start capturing.

To finish, click the stop icon in the menu bar. QuickTime will preview your recording immediately. Use the share button on this player interface to share the recording in iMessage reliably, circumventing the glitch.

Use Another App Like CleanShot

If you want to sidestep macOS quirks entirely, you might consider using a third-party screen recording app like CleanShot. CleanShot is a robust tool for both capturing and sharing screenshots and screen recordings, and it avoids the aforementioned glitch.

CleanShot allows you to save recordings directly to your desired location and provides options for editing and sharing without risk of data loss. Unlike macOS’s built-in tools, CleanShot offers a seamless workflow that eliminates the unpredictable nature of the share sheet glitch.

While it’s not free, it’s an investment worth considering if you frequently record your screen and need reliable software, especially if you're already a Setapp subscriber.

Save Locally Before Sharing

Regardless of whether you stick with Screenshot.app, switch to QuickTime, or opt for a third-party tool, the following is a good rule of thumb to follow: always save your recording locally before attempting to share it.

When using the Screenshot, avoid interacting with the preview’s share options. Instead, click “Save” or drag the preview to a folder on your Mac. Once it’s safely stored, you can share the file via iMessage, email, or any other platform without fear of it vanishing into the ether.

For QuickTime users, saving is baked into the workflow, just make sure to name and place your file appropriately. And if you’re a CleanShot user, rest easy knowing your files are automatically saved in a secure location.

The macOS screen recording glitch is a frustrating and potentially costly oversight, but it’s one you can sidestep with a bit of preparation. Use QuickTime or a third-party app like CleanShot for a more dependable recording experience, and always save locally before sharing.