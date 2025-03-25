The White Lotus does an excellent job of satirizing the wealthy and their extravagant vacations, with each season of the comedy-drama anthology set within a different stunning resort. It's tense, funny, and outrageous in equal measure.

If you're looking for other shows with similarities to The White Lotus, though which also stand alone as quality viewing, I've rounded up the best ones that are available to stream.

5 The Resort

Release Year 2022 Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Unconfirmed

William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti star in The Resort as Noah and Emma, a couple stuck in a rut who, on their anniversary vacation, stumble upon evidence relating to a missing person case.

The show is mysterious and gets weirder than The White Lotus in a good way. While it hasn't been renewed for a second season, it hasn't been canceled either, so there is still hope.

4 Enlightened

Release Year 2011 - 2013 Seasons 2 Episodes 18 Status Ended

The White Lotus was created by Mike White and is his most acclaimed series, but a decade earlier he co-created Enlightened with Laura Dern. The pair both appear in the show about a woman who has a nervous breakdown and tries to rebuild her life.

Enlightened was well received at the time, but it never had strong viewing figures, which unfortunately meant the show never got a third season. Nevertheless, it's absolutely worth discovering now.

3 Big Little Lies

Release Year 2017 - 2019 Seasons 2 Episodes 14 Status Unconfirmed

The White Lotus begins with a death, has an all-star cast, and is about the friction between wealthy families. The same can be said for Big Little Lies. While the second season doesn't quite reach the heights of the first (though the brilliance of Meryl Streep is undeniable), both are excellent television.

If you like Big Little Lies, you should also check out Nine Perfect Strangers. Both are based on novels by Liane Moriarty, with the latter about a group staying at a fancy wellness resort led by Nicole Kidman's mysterious character.