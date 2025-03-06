Streaming allows for endless movie access, but do you own what you paid for? It seems like we can no longer buy, just rent.

Streaming Has Stripped Our Rights To Own Movies

If you’re old enough to remember, there was a time when you had to buy or rent a DVD to watch a movie (well, unless you went into a movie theater to buy a ticket). In a sense, you owned the movie (so to speak) as long as the disc remained functional. But with the arrival of digital streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, you get to watch unlimited movies in one app. You don’t have to buy any number of DVDs, Blu-rays or VHS tapes.

As convenient as it may sound, there’s a downside to it. You see, with DVD or Blu-ray, you get to watch the same movie over and over again as long as the disc works just fine, unlike streaming services where movie titles are only available for a certain length of time and then get removed or you stop paying for a service. Does this mean we don’t own what we watch anymore, like DVDs or Blu-rays?

Digital Shift in Media Content Landscape

The VHS tape era was a means for fun movie night rituals in most homes in the 1980s. This, in some ways, allowed families to bond, as simple as it may sound, as they would gather around a bulky television screen to watch the film, sharing unforgettable moments of laughter and tears.

Then came the DVD boom in the late 1990s, which upgraded video quality and added additional features to the movie, such as behind-the-scenes documentaries and director’s cuts. Family homes enjoyed the assembly of libraries with extensive collections of movies and limited-edition boxes. Blu-ray discs were then introduced in 2006, which had even better video and audio quality than DVDs. Both Blu-ray and DVDs' compact size and durability ensured their dominance in home entertainment during that era. Some DVD releases also came with creative packaging that added to the collector's appeal. Does anyone miss the behind-the-scenes and director's commentaries that are often included with the special editions of DVDs and Blu-rays? Come to think of it, there are also some other ways that an HD Blu-ray may be better than 4K streaming.

But as each era comes to an end, so does the movie landscape, adapting to the technological advancements that come with it. In 2007, Netflix launched its very first streaming content, which capitalized on the growing demand for instant access to movies and television shows. This type of content consumption has increased tremendously over the years since then and has overtaken physical media at one point. Netflix even has some hidden features you may not know about.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

Methods Of Media Consumption These Days

You can still “own” a movie in various ways today, be it in physical or digital form (though sourcing them might be a bit tough). If you want to try the old-fashioned way of watching a film, buying a DVD or Blu-ray as well as a physical player can allow you to enjoy and reminisce about your nostalgic past. This also gives you a more hands-on experience since you have the option to insert the Blu-ray or DVD into a player and add the title to your collection. Turns out, there may be other reasons why DVDs are still worth collecting.

If it's too much of a hassle for you, then you should probably stick to streaming on your favorite streaming platform. As more and more people expect convenience and instant delivery (looking at you, Amazon Prime), it may be the ideal choice for you. You can choose from many online streaming platforms, such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. These streaming services supply you with a vast choice of movies and TV shows, but access is solely reliant on an active subscription. Amazon Prime Video also allows you the option to rent a title, and you have 30 days to watch it; however, you have a 48-hour window to complete watching it. On top of that, the number of ads keeps increasing. Sounds pretty restrictive, if you ask me.

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek | Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock

Do We Actually Own Anything?

Defining the meaning of owning something digital takes some inspection. Be warned that you cannot sell, distribute, or broadcast content that belongs to someone else. Purchasing or buying it only grants you certain privileges that you can use for your enjoyment, like watching a movie through content-streaming services, namely Netflix and the like, whenever, wherever, and how many times you want.

It’s also entirely dependent on an active subscription. Once it’s canceled, your right to watch movies also disappears along with it. So, content-streaming companies have control over how you consume their digital media content, and that is to pay the subscription fee either on a monthly or yearly basis, depending on your choice. At the end of the day, these companies are the ones holding all the rights. As the word consumer implies, you can only consume or watch the content. Beyond that, it crosses the line of legality.

Is Physical Media Comeback a Possibility?

In the age of digital media that promises unlimited access and options more than ever, it’s impossible to think that we’re ever going back to the physical media of watching movies, like on Blu-ray or DVD. However, because of the idea that media content can be stripped away from the platform by these content-streaming corporations at any time, the resurgence of interest in going back to physical media is noticeable among consumers.

This was highlighted in 2023 when Disney+ announced that they would remove nearly 60 original films and series from its platform, and the reason was to reduce costs. Had all these been in physical media forms like Blu-ray or DVDs, you wouldn’t have to worry about it. In some sense, streaming services are somewhat unpredictable. Although the reasons behind their move were understandable as a company, consumers’ satisfaction must be put into consideration as well. After all, we’re the ones keeping them in business.

In part, the reason for this comeback is the permanence of physical media collections, like the days of Blu-ray and DVD. This secures its owners the ability to watch any film of their choosing indefinitely without the worry of subscription status or a particular movie getting removed because its watch days are already due. That doesn’t happen in physical media ownership, and that’s one of the biggest factors in its interest in revival. You can also use DVDs as a cheap method of storage.

Sydney Louw Butler/How-To Geek

Will Hybrid or Full Streaming Dominate the Future of Movie Consumption?

It’s not surprising that Netflix sales skyrocketed during the pandemic and continued to become a large part of our lives (at least when it comes to entertainment). There are two directions movie consumption is headed. These are hybrid and full streaming. You can still go out and buy DVDs (mostly online) or just stream. However, there are some things you should check for when buying used DVDs and Blu-rays.

However, maybe someday we'll head back to a more hybrid method since this combines the advantages of traditional physical media and watching movies via online streaming. Some sources also say that Blu-ray and DVD sales are actually back in growth after a significant decline in recent years. Perhaps people want to collect certain titles or don't want to pay the increasing costs of streaming services like Netflix. You may be willing to pay for a physical copy of a movie if you know you're likely to rewatch it or just want to "own" it. If you're thinking about going back, here are the best Blu-ray and DVD players of 2024.

Strategically, one of the streaming giants, Netflix, integrated changes on their platform that led to increased numbers of subscribers, particularly as they began cracking down on the sharing of passwords. Yet, this also created a number of cancellations. Netflix also includes ad-supported tiers, which allow subscribers to enjoy Netflix at a lower fee but include ads and commercial breaks in most movies and television shows. If you don't want to go back to physical media or use popular streaming services, you can look into rolling out your own streaming service.

The ad-supported tier does not include ads in all content. Some licensed and Netflix Original content remains ad-free even on the lower-tier plan.

It’s undeniable that streaming movies and TV shows have become a big part of our lives. But perhaps you want the freedom of owning a Blu-ray or DVD of your favorite movie so you can watch it without having to worry that it may be taken away anytime soon. Or maybe you'd like to start curating a physical collection of your favorite movies in your living room?