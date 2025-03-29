Everyone's favorite dwarf planet, Pluto, was discovered just 95 years ago. Here's the story of how the once-ninth planet was discovered.

Percival Lowell Theorizes the Existence of a Planet X

In the early 20th century, the businessman, astronomer, and founder of the Lowell Observatory in Arizona, Percival Lowell, had a theory. Based on his research on the solar system and the planets' orbits, he theorized there was a ninth planet in our solar system, which he deemed Planet X. The wobbles in the orbits of Uranus and Neptune led him to believe another planet was impacting their motion around the Sun.

Lowell spent the last decade of his life conducting two searches for Planet X. The first began in 1905, where he and a few staff tried out various telescopes, looking in different parts of the sky where he thought the mysterious planet could be.

In 1910, Lowell began another search for Planet X, this time much more technical, employing even more telescopes, purchasing a blink comparator, and utilizing several mathematicians to make calculations to figure out where to look. Lowell didn't end up finding Planet X before he passed, but the work from this search did come in handy.

William Pickering Joins the Search for the Planet

Another American astronomer was integral in laying the groundwork for the discovery of Pluto: William Pickering. Pickering helped Lowell found the Lowell Observatory, so the two were quite familiar with each other.

Pickering predicted, on multiple occasions, the positions and parameters of multiple undiscovered trans-Neptunian planets. Having limited access to equipment to actually search for anything, he wasn't as well-equipped as Lowell who had a whole observatory at his disposal. In 1919, Pickering conducted a search Planet O, the trans-Neptunian planet he predicted that would end up being incredibly close to Pluto's actual orbit and parameters.

Pluto Is Discovered

Eventually, the work of Lowell and Pickering would pay off. On February 18, 1930, astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto at the Lowell Observatory. The search began in 1929, using the information gathered by both Lowell and Pickering. Tombaugh employed both photographic plates and a blink comparator, the same tool that had been utilized by Lowell during his 1910 search for Planet X.