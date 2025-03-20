The spring equinox takes place toward the end of March every year. The Earth’s axis tilts neither toward nor away from the sun, and day and night are almost equal in length. It marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

This year, 2025, the spring equinox occurred on March 20 at 9:01 AM. UTC. That’s 5:01 AM Eastern Time, 4:01 AM. Central Time, 3:01 AM. Mountain Time, and 2:01 AM Pacific Time. Due to time zone differences, some parts of the world will observe it on March 19 or March 21. But in the United States, the night of March 19 was the last day of winter. As of this morning, spring has officially arrived.

The Astronomical Significance of the Spring Equinox

We know the equinox marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. However, in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite way around. If you’re in that part of the world, you might hear it being referred to as the autumn equinox. You may even hear the term March equinox, which is often used in scientific and global contexts to avoid hemisphere-specific terms.

Whatever you call it, it occurs when the center of the sun crosses the celestial equator, an imaginary extension of Earth's equator in space, moving from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere. As the Earth reaches a precise point in its orbit, its axial tilt creates a moment when neither hemisphere leans toward or away from the Sun, resulting in both receiving equal amounts of sunlight at that precise moment.

After today, dark nights thankfully become shorter, and daylight hours increase in the Northern Hemisphere. The temperature also starts to warm as we are led into summer.

The Cultural and Historical Significance of the Spring Equinox

Richie Chan/Shutterstock

The spring equinox has had a profound influence on past civilizations and is still currently celebrated by many cultures. Some ancient civilizations aligned temples and pyramids with equinox sunrises and sunsets. While their exact purposes remain a debate, evidence suggests that Stonehenge in England and other sites were used as astronomical calendars for tracking seasons, agricultural planning, and religious rituals.

The Kukulkan pyramid at Chichén Itzá in Mexico is a wonderful example of this. As the sun lowers in the sky in the late afternoon following the equinox, light and shadow create the form of a descending snake slithering down the temple’s northern staircase. It aligns with a carved snake head at the bottom, a representation of that ancient civilization’s serpent deity, Kukulkan.

The Celtic peoples of Europe called the March equinox Alban Eiler, which means light of the Earth. They performed sacred ceremonies to protect against evil spirits and ensure a good harvest. Germanic tribes honored their goddess of spring and dawn, Ēostre, at this time. They baked wheat buns and painted eggs to symbolize new life, traditions that can still be seen at Easter and some neo-pagan celebrations.

In countries like Iran, Afghanistan, and across Central Asia, Nowruz is celebrated to mark the Persian New Year on the first day of spring. This celebration represents renewal, the victory of light over darkness, and the rebirth of nature and has been continually celebrated for over 3,000 years. In Japan, Shunbun no Hi, or Vernal Equinox Day, is a national holiday. It’s a cherished time of year for Japanese people. They spend the day visiting ancestral graves, enjoying time with families, and taking in the colorful splendor of sakura cherry blossoms.

What to Expect Around the Spring Equinox in 2025

While the spring equinox will likely pass unnoticed for many people, it’s a significant time of year in terms of weather patterns and astronomical events.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, in 2025, the warm spring weather is expected to be delayed in the U.S. Winter will linger longer in places like the Midwest, Great Lakes, and the Northeast, and late snowstorms are expected in early April. The South will, naturally, experience warmer and wetter conditions, while the Southwest is expected to see drier-than-usual weather. In the South Central States, expect frequent thunderstorms.

The winter weather will likely also stick around in Canada, especially in the Great Lakes, Quebec, and the Maritimes. Frequent rain and snow are expected in Atlantic Canada, and cool temperatures are foreseen to last into June in places like British Columbia, with the Prairies facing the prospect of severe weather.

In terms of astronomical events, stargazers in North America have already been treated to a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025. It was visible across the entire Americas from north to south, and observers enjoyed a full ‘blood moon.’

If you missed it, you can see a partial solar eclipse on March 29 if you are in eastern Canada or northeastern U.S. and northwestern Europe. Northern Quebec will see the greatest eclipse coverage, with 93 percent of the sun obscured.

Prior to the partial eclipse, keen astronomers will be interested in observing the disappearance of Saturn’s rings on March 23. This rare event takes place once every 15 years or so when we are directly aligned with the rings, making them appear to vanish.

Impact on Nature and the Environment of the Spring Equinox

GUDKOV ANDREY/Shutterstock

Following the spring equinox, trees begin to bud, delicate spring flowers start to bloom, and with the longer days and warmer weather, people slowly shed their winter coats. Birds and butterflies begin their epic migrations, with millions returning to their northern breeding grounds.

In fact, in April, around 500 million birds can be seen flying across North America. Stunning visual spectacles like the waves of orange and black monarch butterflies also fill the skies as they search for milkweed plants to lay their eggs.

Some animal species emerge from hibernation in search of food, while others, including us, get a renewed sense of energy and become more active. Our boosted energy can also lead to improvements in mood for many, inspiring us to set new goals, connect with nature, and generally look after ourselves better.

However, adjusting to the longer days can affect some people’s sleep cycles, and the onset of allergy season can be a significant discomfort. The spring equinox is also a marker that brings changes to agriculture, with the increase in daylight hours affecting plant growth and the timing of planting and harvesting.

How to Celebrate the Spring Equinox

The spring equinox is not widely celebrated in the Western world. However, if it has been a particularly long winter for you, it’s understandable you might want to mark the occasion. Planting seeds in the yard is one way to bring in the spring, but embracing your renewed energy by taking part in physical activities like going for invigorating walks in nature will also revitalize and refresh. Wake up early and greet the radiant sun, providing you’re somewhere where the winter isn’t lingering, and get the vacuum cleaner and mop out and get started on your spring-cleaning.

The spring equinox is a time of renewal and balance. It marks the shift to longer days and gentler, warmer weather. While it may pass unnoticed for many, it influences nature, animal behavior, and even our energy levels. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace new beginnings and celebrate personal growth and our essential connection to the natural world.