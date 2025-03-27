Summary Voltage spikes can damage electronics, especially sensitive devices like computers or smart home equipment.

Power surges can happen during storms, power outages, or when power-hungry devices are turned on.

Whole-home surge protectors are the best way to safeguard all devices in your home from power surges.

Whether you’ve spent $50 or a few thousand on smart home gadgetry, it’s a good idea to protect your investment to the best of your ability. For the price of a smart lock or video doorbell, you can buy a single dumb device that will greatly improve your home’s resilience.

Once installed, every device that’s connected to power—including white goods, kitchen appliances, and anything else—will have a much better chance of surviving a dreaded power surge.

Power Surges Could Kill Your Smart Home

You can think of electrical voltage as the “pressure” that pushes the electricity out of the socket. The higher the voltage, the more electricity will flow. In the US, the electricity leaving residential wall outlets measures 120 volts. Outside of the US, in places like the U.K. and Australia, this measures 230 volts.

Every device that you plug into the wall should be designed with your local residential voltage in mind. While many devices are capable of handling a range of voltages (from 100 to 240 volts, for worldwide use), some are not designed to be used outside of their home market. That’s why you shouldn’t plug electronics designed for the 120-volt U.S. system into a British wall outlet without the use of a step-down converter to reduce the voltage.

Too much voltage is bad for your electronics, particularly those that are especially sensitive (like computers, network equipment, and smart home devices). If the voltage isn’t enough to damage the device alone, the additional heat generated by excessive voltage can cause circuitry to melt, motors to burn out, and light bulbs to blow.

A power surge is an event where voltage exceeds the rated load for a short amount of time. They commonly occur during storms as a result of lightning strikes, but also happen following power outages, as a result of repairs or other issues on the electricity grid, or even as a result of power-hungry devices being switched on an off.

The best way to protect your devices against a power surge is to disconnect them from power altogether. While inconvenient, this is easy to do if you’re anticipating a large storm. It’s not so easy to do when the surge is the result of a freak accident, like a transformer blowing up on the street outside.

The second best way is to use a surge protector. These usually take the form of small, plug-in devices that sit between the power outlet and any devices you wish to protect. They’re often built into power banks, with a load rating measured in joules. While they’re a good idea, there’s more you can do to protect your home.

A Surge Protector for Everything

Surge-protecting power banks and adapters only provide limited localized protection. If you want to give your whole home the best chances, you should invest in a whole-home surge protector. While these devices are required in the building code on many new builds, many of you reading this will live in houses that don’t have one fitted. Right now, I do too.

Whole-home surge protectors offer the best chances when a power surge is detected. They work by diverting excess voltage to ground before it can wreak havoc on your electronics. It’s the first line of defense against a power surge, fitted alongside your existing home electrical panel.

The majority of surge events occur inside the home and are caused by electrical faults or the load-switching of large appliances. Small surge protectors can usually handle these small loads. But for larger events, with higher voltages, a whole-home surge protector is far more effective. This makes them a particularly good idea if you live in an area that experiences frequent power problems, storms, and other external events.