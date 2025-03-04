Summary The Sims Online failed due to technical issues and high player expectations, but the potential for success was huge.

Roblox and Fortnite have both succeeded in pushing user-generated content and creator economies.

EA should follow suit and launch The Sims Online 2 and incorporate user-generated content and customizable monetization.

For over twenty years, The Sims has been a household name, making billions of dollars and becoming part of popular culture. However, there is a chance it could be even bigger. By allowing players to build upon the world, EA could open up a whole new way for people to engage with the game and generate revenue.

The Sims Online Was Once a Huge Space

EA

The Sims Online, launched in 2002, aimed to take the popular life simulation game to a whole new level by creating a shared online world where players could interact, build, and create a virtual society together. Unlike the original game, which focused on single-player experiences, The Sims Online allowed players to control their Sims in a constantly changing environment with other players. The idea of an open-ended social game that went beyond single-player limitations was exciting, and this unique aspect was the selling point.

Unfortunately, the game didn't live up to these high expectations. It faced many technical problems, as the game engine was originally designed for single-player play and couldn't handle the demands of an online multiplayer setting. Players dealt with lag, glitches, and server issues, which made it difficult to interact smoothly. These problems undermined the gameplay and made it hard to create the lively virtual society the developers had envisioned.

Additionally, the game's open nature led to issues with player behavior. There were not enough moderation tools in place to prevent harassment and scams, which resulted in unwanted adult elements that clashed with the game's intended experience. Maxis struggled to police the space, hurting the game's reputation and causing players to leave.

The business model was also flawed. The subscription fee, plus a high initial price, made it hard for many players to join in. Although the in-game economy was supposed to be driven by players, it didn’t have enough depth, leading to repetitive gameplay focused on earning in-game currency through tedious tasks. The lack of a solid trading system made things worse, resulting in an unsustainable economy.

In the end, The Sims Online failed due to a mix of unrealistic expectations, poor design, and technical shortcomings. However, that doesn’t mean the entire concept is bad. Instead, it means that EA needs to reevaluate how it runs something like this. Fortunately, Roblox and Fortnite provide a great example for The Sims to follow.

Roblox & Fortnite Prove the Metaverse Is Where the Money Is

Epic Games

Roblox and Fortnite show just how profitable the metaverse can be, thanks to user-generated content and strong creator economies. In 2023, Roblox paid an amazing $740.8 million to its game creators, which is up 19% from the previous year’s $623.9 million. This enormous payout shows how vibrant Roblox’s virtual economy is, supported by millions of daily users who spend countless hours playing the games made by developers. This is something that The Sims can learn from.

Roblox makes it easy for individuals and studios to create, publish, and earn money from their games, which is key to its success and attracts a large creator community. Most of Roblox's earnings come from in-game purchases using its digital currency, Robux. This setup allows developers to make money by selling virtual items and game passes, with some games even raking in over $10 million in 2023. While it is easy to criticize the revenue-sharing model, it still encourages creators to put time and effort into making high-quality content.

Fortnite has also built a successful creator economy. Epic Games announced it paid out $320 million to Fortnite Creative developers over a year, with the top 10 developers earning a significant portion of that. This success comes from Epic's investment in tools like Fortnite Creative and Unreal Editor for Fortnite, letting developers create unique game modes and experiences. It turns them into games that players could play forever.

Both Roblox and Fortnite prove that there is a way for publishers to work with creators. This also seems to be very profitable for both sides, as the publisher pays out based on playtime or money spent on in-game currency. This is something EA could really work with.

The Sims 3 Has the Perfect Create-A-Sim Feature

EA

The Sims 3 has a really detailed Create-a-Sim tool that allows players to customize their characters in many ways. It’s not just about moving sliders; players can change everything from facial features and body shapes to hairstyles and outfits. There are a variety of skin tones, hair colors, and eye styles available, helping players create Sims that represent different backgrounds and appearances.

But the customization doesn’t stop at looks. The Create-A-Sim tool also lets players choose a Sim’s personality traits, life goals, and aspirations, which shape how their characters behave and interact in the game. This feature enables players to create unique characters with interesting stories and relationships. Players can even define skills and interests, adding more depth to their Sims.

The potential for user-generated content is huge with this flexible Create-A-Sim system. EA could allow players to share their custom Sims, clothing, and accessories through an online platform or directly in the game. The game’s structure already supports this kind of sharing, similar to other games that feature user-generated content.

To encourage creators, EA could set up a system where they can sell their custom creations, taking a small cut from each sale. This would motivate creators to make high-quality content while giving players access to a growing variety of unique items. Custom creations could also be included in expansion packs, benefiting both EA and the creative community. A rating and review system could help ensure the quality of shared content and highlight popular items.

Restarting The Sims Online with Create-A-Sim and a similar pay model to Fortnite and Roblox would be smart on EA’s end. EA already has the concept for a popular service, and it seems like the perfect next step for the company.

An Online Version of The Sims Could Still Be Profitable

EA

A game like The Sims Online 2 would create a strong creator economy, similar to what we've seen in games like Roblox and Fortnite. The main focus of the game would still be about creating and managing the lives of Sims, but it would offer much more in terms of customization and user-generated content.

Players would have an easy-to-use editor to design unique Sims that include customized looks, personalities, and backstories, far beyond the basic Create-a-Sim feature from earlier games. These custom Sims could then be sold in an in-game marketplace, allowing creators to earn money from each sale. Players would also be able to build and sell custom homes with their own furniture and landscaping ideas, using a straightforward building tool.

There could be a large selection of user-created clothing and accessories available for purchase, offering even more ways to personalize the game. In addition to items, The Sims Online 2 could let players create and share their own game experiences. This could be anything from simple challenges to complex story-driven adventures, opening up creative possibilities and different ways to play beyond just the usual simulation.

All EA needs to do is provide the development tools, tutorials, and community support to help players of all skill levels create and share their work. This is like modding a PC game but easier. EA could also have a premium creator program to give extra tools, marketing support, and other benefits to top creators, attracting skilled developers and improving the quality of user-generated content.

All that'd be left to do is promote user-made content through in-game events, challenges, and social media campaigns to keep players engaged. There could even be special areas in the game to help players discover new creations and techniques, and to reward creativity. This system would not only be great when matched with a new The Sims Online, but also bring in significant revenue for both EA and the players involved.

According to EA, The Sims 5 won't exist due to the company's plan to disrupt the sequel model and combine existing projects under a single umbrella. But without some sort of online, multiplayer element, EA is missing out on a huge amount of potential (and so are fans).