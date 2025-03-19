Summary The "Ask to Buy" feature in Apple's Family Sharing does not prompt for authorization for redownloading previously downloaded apps.

Young Family Sharing members are smart enough to work around restrictions for downloading apps without consent, undermining the purpose of Ask to Buy.

Apple has not addressed the oversight in Ask to Buy, leaving users to resort to band-aid fixes that detract from the Family Sharing experience.

Since Apple debuted Family Sharing in 2014, redownloading any member’s apps has been a staple of this handy feature. The problem is that the "Ask to Buy" prompt can be easily mitigated when redownloading an app from someone else’s purchase history.

Ask to Buy Doesn’t Screen Previously Downloaded Apps

My niece is the only iPhone user in her family. Her parents and siblings all have Android phones, so uncle Chris (that's me) felt compelled to come to the rescue. I’ve been using Apple’s Family Sharing feature for years to share apps, subscriptions, media, and iCloud storage with my parents, and I still had three slots left, so I went ahead and added her to my family group.

She’s underage, so her parents configured her iPhone with Screen Time limitations to prevent her from downloading apps without approval. But, alas, she and her friend wasted no time overcoming this restriction, and it’s the stupidest workaround you could imagine.

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek

She literally went into the family purchase history, found the TikTok app I previously downloaded via my account, hit the download button—and boom, done! I wasn’t prompted to allow this despite being the family organizer and have turned on Ask to Buy for her account to approve spending and downloads from my device. The Ask to Buy feature was the chief reason her parents allowed me to add her to my Family Sharing group in the first place.

One Heck of a Workaround

So I went in to review my Family Sharing, Ask to Buy, and Screen Time settings. Everything looked in order; the child account was permitted to redownload its own previously downloaded apps and those that adults in the family sharing group had ever downloaded.