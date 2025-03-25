Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $200 $250 Save $50 Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the company's newest flagship earbuds, featuring AI smarts like interpreter mode and voice detection. Expect top-notch audio quality with 10.5mm dynamic drivers paired with 6.1mm planar drivers. $200 at Amazon

Samsung's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro competitor, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, are now more affordable The earbuds are available for $199, which is the lowest price they've been at this year. The earbuds were originally released at $249.99 last summer.

As you would expect from the name, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a more premium version of the Galaxy Buds 3, which were released at the same time. Both feature a brand-new, sleek, modern design built for comfort. Samsung's focused on an ergonomic fit so that you can wear them for hours without fatigue. The charging case is also compact, making it easy to slip into your pocket.

Samsung brought enhanced audio quality, with improved drivers and optimized tuning, to the Buds 3 Pro. You can expect richer bass, clearer mids, and crisp highs. Samsung also emphasized better noise cancellation. With adaptive noise control, the Buds 3 Pro will adjust to your environment, blocking out distractions so you can focus on your music or calls.

Battery life is always a big topic with wireless earbuds, but these should last plenty. With the charging case, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can last up to 30 hours. And when the case needs charging, it has faster charging than previous generations so you'll spend less time tethered to a wall.

Of course, there are AI features as well. You can expect seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem, including easy pairing and control through the Galaxy Wearable app. They also have Galaxy AI with Adaptive Equalizer that adjusts audio based on how the Buds 3 Pro sits in your ear. Adaptive Noise Control attempts to switch between ANC, voicing detection intelligently, and even siren detection to keep you present.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver one of the best premium audio experiences you can get with an Android phone. If you're looking for earbuds that excel in sound, comfort, and features, $199 is a nice price. It’s the lowest they’ve been at so far in 2025, and they were only $10 below that at their lowest in 2024.