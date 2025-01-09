The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released a new model of the Raspberry Pi 5. This boosts memory to 16GB, and it's priced at a fair $120.

The larger memory capacity for the Raspberry Pi 5 meets the increasing demand for more powerful single-board computers that run complex applications. The foundation mentioned that this extra memory can benefit tasks like large language models and fluid dynamics. Micron's new ability to fit eight 16Gbit LPDDR4X chips into one package was a big part of how this 16GB came to be.

Alongside Micron, the Raspberry Pi Foundation mentioned improvements in-memory technology and support from the Broadcom processor for over 8GB of memory helped make this possible. It sounds like a big effort, but the $120 price point doesn't seem bad at all. Apple was selling laptops with 8GB memory for over $1,000 until recently.

The foundation says that more people are using Raspberry Pi devices for complex tasks, so the company released this new version. While the older 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB models were good for many jobs, this new 16GB model is more suitable for tasks that need more memory, like web browsers, big language models, and simulations in fluid dynamics.

Basically, the bigger memory in the Raspberry Pi 5 helps all kinds of users and programs. People doing heavy tasks, like anyone working with artificial intelligence or complex simulations, will find the extra RAM very helpful. Those using demanding operating systems like Ubuntu on their Raspberry Pi will notice better performance with the added memory, especially on desktops.

The company also mentioned they're offering Raspberry Pi credits for $4 each. If you're interested, it's a way to offset the environmental impact of your purchase. You're contributing to a long-term carbon capture process but not receiving anything directly in return.

You can find a place to buy a 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 from the official website. The cost is $120, but some places offer payment plans if needed.

Source: Raspberry Pi