When you hear "biology" you probably think something like "nature" or "natural", but humankind has been interfering with biology for thousands of years, and now in the 21st century our tools are more powerful than ever.

We've gone from crudely breeding plants and animals over generations to meet our needs, to simply creating the biology we need from scratch. You may not be aware of it, but our mastery of biology has been quietly exploding, and it won't be long before the fruits of this labor become apparent.

Synthetic Biology Gets Its Name in the 1910s, but Captures Imaginations in the 70s

While the concept of modifying living organisms has existed for centuries, the term "synthetic biology" was first coined in the 1910s. It was used by a French biologist named Stéphane Leduc in a publication titled Théorie physico-chimique de la vie et générations spontanées and again two years later in La Biologie Synthétique.

Later, Wacław Szybalski popularized the term in 1974 in reference to genetic engineering, but little did he know that one day synthetic biology would be about more than simply manipulating life that already exists.