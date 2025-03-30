Summary Famicom's colorful design was inspired by Nintendo's Game & Watch handhelds and was meant to appeal to players of all ages.

The Famicom features a top-loading cartridge slot, while the NES used a front-loading mechanism with serious design flaws.

The Famicom features better audio quality and proper save functions thanks to the Japan-exclusive Famicom Disk System.

Before the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) changed the gaming industry forever, it launched a few years earlier in Japan as the Family Computer—also known as the "Famicom." The Famicom was more than just a Japanese version of the NES, and its differences make it one of Nintendo's most fascinating systems.

The Famicom's Design Has Historical Significance

The differences between the Famicom and NES begin with their outer design. In stark contrast to the NES's monotone gray and white shell, the Famicom console and controllers boast a colorful red, tan, and gold palette. There are a few other visible distinctions between the Famicom and the NES, but we'll touch on those later.

Besides giving the Famicom an eye-catching appearance, the red and gold casing is also derived from Nintendo's Game & Watch handhelds. Game & Watch technically wasn't Nintendo's first foray into game development—that distinction belongs to the 1977 Color TV-Game 6.

However, the unexpected success of the simple Game & Watch handhelds quickly transformed Nintendo into one of the biggest companies in the gaming industry. The Game & Watch handhelds came in a few different color schemes, but the red and gold palette that inspired the Famicom first debuted with the release of Manhole in 1981.

Nintendo also intended to contrast the bulky and mechanical designs of its competitors by intentionally making the Famicom look like a toy. As its name suggests, the Family Computer was meant to be enjoyed by families and players of all ages, so its small, colorful design helped it appeal to children and adults alike. The console even includes a pointless "eject" button that was solely included to make swapping cartridges seem more fun to kids.

The NES kept the same control scheme, but overhauled just about every other part of the Famicom's design. Western markets were still dealing with the aftermath of the video game crash of 1983. The industry-wide recession had been caused by the oversaturation of low-quality console games and resulted in the rapid decline of both sales and general consumer interest in new video game consoles. To work around this growing stigma, Nintendo designed the NES to not look like a gaming console and avoided making any connections to video games by promoting it as an "Entertainment System."

The NES was also designed to be inexpensive, as Nintendo hoped a low price point would entice consumers amid the declining interest in gaming consoles. Its colorless box shape was the result of an attempt to simplify the Famicom's outer design and reduce costs, but it also led to the removal of some of the Japanese console's most notable features.

Famicom Controllers Are Hardwired to the Console