MSI has announced the Cubi NUC AI Series, which includes the Cubi NUC AI+ 2M and the Cubi NUC AI 1UM. These are small but powerful mini PCs that come with built-in AI features.

The Cubi NUC AI+ 2M is a compact computer with a volume of 0.826 liters. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor from the Lunar Lake series and includes a special AI Boost NPU for improved performance. All the expected Copilot+ PC AI features are here, like CoCreator, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and Live Translation. It also has a fingerprint power button for security. For audio, it comes with a built-in microphone and speaker. When it comes to connectivity, it offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one of which can deliver 100W of power to connected devices using a Type-C connection.

The Cubi NUC AI 1UM is a small computer that takes up only 0.51 liters of space and has a height of 37.5mm. Even though it's compact, it still performs well because of its Intel Core Ultra processor and AI Boost NPU. It can handle up to four screens at the same time using two HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it a great choice for people who need to multitask a lot.

Both models seem like an improvement over the previous mini PC from MSI, and have some important things in common. They use MSI Power Link technology, which lets you control power through compatible MSI monitors, making setup easier and reducing cable mess. They also offer plenty of connection options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two 10Gbps USB Type-A ports, HDMI, WiFi 7, and two 2.5G LAN ports.

The Cubi NUC AI Series comes in different sizes to fit various spaces and needs. No pricing or availability information is available right now, so you'll have to keep an eye on MSI's website.

Source: MSI