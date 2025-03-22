Quick Links
Looking to add some non-English films to your Netflix watchlist but don't know where to start? These Netflix Originals are some of the most popular and watched films the platform has to offer, spanning different genres and languages.
These films are a mixed bag, with some sweeping awards and a few amassing mixed reviews from critics. But if you want to expand your watchlist beyond English films, these popular ones are a good place to start.
10 My Name Is Vendetta
A classic mafia revenge story with a heart
|
Language
|
Italian
|
Genre
|
Thriller
|
Views
|
56,400,000
|
Hours Viewed
|
86,500,000
|
Release
|
2022
|
Runtime
|
1 hour 32 minutes
My Name Is Vendetta (Italian: Il mio nome è vendetta) is a crime action thriller that tells a strong revenge story. After his wife is killed, Sata Romeo, a former mafia enforcer, lives in the shadows with his daughter in Milan, plotting his revenge on his enemies. The movie has heavy action tied together with an emotional plot at its core. In 2023, the movie's producer said that a sequel was in the works.
9 Ad Vitam
A Former Elite Agent's Manhunt for His Wife
|
Language
|
French
|
Genre
|
Thriller
|
Views
|
60,100,000
|
Hours Viewed
|
98,100,000
|
Release
|
2025
|
Runtime
|
1 hour 38 minutes
Ad Vitam (Latin: For life) is a French thriller crime action movie that follows the story of Franck Lazarev, a former elite agent, as he tries to grapple with his wife, Leo's kidnapping after a murder attempt on his life by a group of armed men. Ad Vitam focuses on Lazarev's manhunt for his wife while he grapples with past demons and navigates through a conspiracy.
8 Blood Red Sky
A Gory Horror Thriller Set High in the Clouds
|
Language
|
German
|
Genre
|
Horror
|
Views
|
60,900,000
|
Hours Viewed
|
124,800,000
|
Release
|
2021
|
Runtime
|
2 hours 3 minutes
Blood Red Sky (or Transatlantic 473) is a German horror thriller film about Nadja, a German widow traveling with her son on a red-eye flight to New York when their transatlantic flight is hijacked by a group of armed men. When they're plunged into chaos, Nadja must battle her past while surviving the hijack and save her son. Blood Red Sky is one of the 71 Netflix Original films released in 2021 when the streaming platform released at least one original movie a week.
This vampire-themed horror is rated 'R' for its gore and violence, so proceed with caution if you're not a big fan of strong violence.