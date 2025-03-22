Looking to add some non-English films to your Netflix watchlist but don't know where to start? These Netflix Originals are some of the most popular and watched films the platform has to offer, spanning different genres and languages.

These films are a mixed bag, with some sweeping awards and a few amassing mixed reviews from critics. But if you want to expand your watchlist beyond English films, these popular ones are a good place to start.

10 My Name Is Vendetta

A classic mafia revenge story with a heart

Language Italian Genre Thriller Views 56,400,000 Hours Viewed 86,500,000 Release 2022 Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes

My Name Is Vendetta (Italian: Il mio nome è vendetta) is a crime action thriller that tells a strong revenge story. After his wife is killed, Sata Romeo, a former mafia enforcer, lives in the shadows with his daughter in Milan, plotting his revenge on his enemies. The movie has heavy action tied together with an emotional plot at its core. In 2023, the movie's producer said that a sequel was in the works.

9 Ad Vitam

A Former Elite Agent's Manhunt for His Wife

Language French Genre Thriller Views 60,100,000 Hours Viewed 98,100,000 Release 2025 Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes

Ad Vitam (Latin: For life) is a French thriller crime action movie that follows the story of Franck Lazarev, a former elite agent, as he tries to grapple with his wife, Leo's kidnapping after a murder attempt on his life by a group of armed men. Ad Vitam focuses on Lazarev's manhunt for his wife while he grapples with past demons and navigates through a conspiracy.

8 Blood Red Sky

A Gory Horror Thriller Set High in the Clouds

Language German Genre Horror Views 60,900,000 Hours Viewed 124,800,000 Release 2021 Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes

Blood Red Sky (or Transatlantic 473) is a German horror thriller film about Nadja, a German widow traveling with her son on a red-eye flight to New York when their transatlantic flight is hijacked by a group of armed men. When they're plunged into chaos, Nadja must battle her past while surviving the hijack and save her son. Blood Red Sky is one of the 71 Netflix Original films released in 2021 when the streaming platform released at least one original movie a week.

This vampire-themed horror is rated 'R' for its gore and violence, so proceed with caution if you're not a big fan of strong violence.