If you're looking for a new show to watch, you should start by checking out what everyone else is watching. So let's forget about critical darlings and dive into all the most popular TV shows on Netflix right now.

These may not be the top-rated TV shows on Netflix, but their massive viewing numbers prove that they're worth watching nonetheless.

This list is made up of the Netflix Original TV Shows that were viewed the most within 91 days of their release, according to Netflix's data.

5 The Queen's Gambit

The Complex Character Study of a Chess Master

Views 112.8 million Release Year 2020 Seasons 1 Episodes 7 Status Ended

Unlike most entries on this list, The Queen's Gambit is a limited series, meaning you get a complete story in a single season of television. It follows Beth Harmon, an orphan in the 1950s who soon discovers an impressive gift for chess. Now she needs to battle both inner demons and the sexism of the chess world from the 50s and 60s to take that talent as far as it'll go.

4 Bridgerton

A Scandalous Period Drama Set in an Alternative 1800s

Views (Season 1) 113.3 million Release Year 2020–Present Seasons 3 Episodes 24 Status Ongoing

Bridgerton takes place in London in an alternative 1800s, where King George III has established racial equality. It follows the siblings of the well-to-do Bridgerton family as they debut into society in search of marriage. This is a scandalous, sexy, and scintillating take on Regency-era dramas, so its enormous popularity should come as no surprise.

3 DAHMER: Monster

A Close Look at the Real-Life Killer, Jeffrey Dahmer

Views (Season 1) 115.6 million Release Year 2022–Present Seasons 2 Episodes 19 Status Ongoing (Anthology)

DAHMER: Monster retells the horrifying true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer active during the late 70s through to the early 90s. It's a chilling dramatization that introduced a new generation to Dahmer's crimes. After the commercial success of the first season, the show was rebranded as Monsters and became an anthology, with a second season telling the story of the Menendez brothers and an upcoming third season about Ed Gein.

2 Stranger Things

Monsters Attack in This 80s-Inspired Sci-Fi Horror

Views (Season 4) 140.7 million Release Year 2016–Present Seasons 4 Episodes 34 Status Ongoing

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows a group of young boys trying to explain the supernatural disappearance of their close friend, paired with the appearance of a strange and super-powered girl named Eleven. This show, inspired by a host of classic 80s movies, took the world by storm and has continued to pull in audiences for each of its four seasons.

The upcoming fifth season is likely to be Netflix's most popular show to date, so this is not one to miss if you want to participate in watercooler conversations later this year.

1 Wednesday

Addams Family Antics as Wednesday Goes to High School

Views (Season 1) 252.1 million Release Year 2022–Present Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ongoing

Wednesday takes the cold, disaffected, and hilarious daughter from The Addams Family and puts a whole show around her. It stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, who is attending a new high school after her latest expulsion. Not long after arriving, a murder takes place at the school and Wednesday sets out to solve it. This show struck a chord with audiences by combining the gothic satire of the original series with modern humor and sensibilities.

There's a lot to get your teeth stuck into with these shows, so be sure to add them to your watch list. That'll also be a good way to make sure you find out when the latest seasons release, since all but one of these TV shows have new seasons expected soon.