Sometimes, all you want to do at the end of a long day is crash on the couch and stick the TV on, especially if that means revisiting one of your favorite easy-watching shows. Here are some of the most popular comfort TV shows and where to stream them.
I used Google Trends data to rank popular comfort shows and compile this list of the top five.
5 Family Guy
|
Release Years
|
1999–Present
|
Seasons
|
23
|
Episodes
|
433
|
Status
|
Ongoing
Family Guy's cutaway gags get a lot of flack for being easy jokes, but that doesn't make them any less funny. If you're looking for some fast-paced laughs and adult humor, Family Guy is as good an option now as it ever was.
You can stream Family Guy on Hulu.
Hulu
Hulu is a popular streaming service that launched in October 2007. Hulu is owned by Disney and has produced several successful titles such as Hellraiser, Prey, Love, Victor, Only Murders in the Building, and The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu has also teamed with FX to provide subscribers next-day access to shows that premiere on the network.