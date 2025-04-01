Sometimes, all you want to do at the end of a long day is crash on the couch and stick the TV on, especially if that means revisiting one of your favorite easy-watching shows. Here are some of the most popular comfort TV shows and where to stream them.

I used Google Trends data to rank popular comfort shows and compile this list of the top five.

5 Family Guy

Release Years 1999–Present Seasons 23 Episodes 433 Status Ongoing

Family Guy's cutaway gags get a lot of flack for being easy jokes, but that doesn't make them any less funny. If you're looking for some fast-paced laughs and adult humor, Family Guy is as good an option now as it ever was.

You can stream Family Guy on Hulu.