Lenovo has announced the Lenovo Legion Tab, a gaming tablet meant for better mobile gaming. However, marketing it toward gaming is covering up a few problems.

The Lenovo Legion Tab has an 8.8-inch display LCD that has '2.5K' resolution (so slightly above 1080p) and a refresh rate of 165Hz, which helps deliver smooth graphics and high frame rates for games. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, allowing features like ray tracing and supporting up to 165 FPS. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Legion Tab has a special cooling system called the Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber, which helps keep it cool during hard gaming sessions. It also has a long-lasting 6550mAh battery and two USB-C ports for charging and connecting other devices. The tablet is made of full metal, is only 7.79mm thick, and weighs 0.77lb (350g).

You can manage your game library and customize settings with Lenovo's Legion Space software on this tablet, which is great for those who want to play games. However, the price is where the issues come in. It runs on Android 14 and is expected to start at $499.99, with sales beginning in January 2025. That's a lot of money to spend on a tablet that doesn't have OLED or AMOLED.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Even with the high resolution, most mobile games aren't all that graphically-demanding, which is why that chipset and display can pump out higher framerates. For only $50 more, you could get the 512GB OLED Steam Deck, which is a handheld system made to play games released for PC with a better screen. The game library of Android and SteamOS don't perfectly overlap—Fortnite is playable on Android tablets but not the Steam Deck, for example—but for most people the Legion Tab doesn't seem to be a great value.

The second issue is that it's coming with Android 14, despite Android 15 already being out. It's a weird choice to make and there are no mentions of updates or upgrades coming. This doesn't have to be a deal breaker, but for $500 the tablet shouldn't feel outdated. For this price point, the Pixel Tab is a great alternative to the Lenovo Legion Tab.

It's never recommended to buy a tablet solely for gaming; handhelds like the Steam Deck are made to be incredibly competitive. However, if your heart is set on the Lenovo Legion Tab, then you are in luck. The Lenovo Legion Tab is available on the official website.

Source: Lenovo