Summary The March 27th Nintendo Direct had a surprising dose of important non-game reveals, including Virtual Game Cards and the Nintendo Today! calendar app.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A were shown in greater detail, and Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life were revived for release in 2026.

The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct will air next week, detailing the new console's features and hopefully filling out Nintendo's 2025 game release schedule.

With the Switch 2 Direct only a week away, it was quite a surprise when Nintendo announced a 30-minute showcase to ring out the Switch 1 era. The Direct was predictably (and enjoyably) niche, though two non-game announcements have important implications on the Switch’s successor.

The Most Important Announcements Weren’t New Games

When Nintendo has information to share regarding non-game endeavors, it likes to segregate it into stand-alone presentations, social media posts, and the like. Yet in a move particularly surprising given the Switch 2 info dump is less than a week away, the company bundled two such bombshells into this Direct.

The most crucial of these is the new Virtual Game Card feature, which is Nintendo’s attempt to simulate the experience of swapping physical cartridges between systems with digital games. It’s also an improvement over the current game-sharing feature.

Their approach comes in two flavors, the first of which involves linking two Switch systems to freely swap digital games between them. This means you and one other person can share your digital library, though the license can only be used by one system at any given time, just as if it were a physical card. A point was made that a local connection was only needed for the initial system linking; it’s unclear if the service will work as an online transfer after that.

The second use for Virtual Game Cards is lending games to members of your Nintendo Account family group. These loaned games can be played for up to two weeks by the recipient before they’re automatically returned to the account holder they were purchased by. This is a great way to give others a chance to check out a game without worrying about the awkwardness of having them return a physical copy, though like with linked devices, you can’t play a game when it’s loaded onto another system.

It's fair to assume this feature will carry over to the Switch 2. It’s entirely possible this is Nintendo’s new approach to data, though hopefully not as it would negate the value proposition of the service if it resulted in eight years of digital purchases being locked to an eight-year-old device. It's also unclear if every digital game becomes a virtual game card, or if third parties need to opt into the program. We’ll learn more by (or at) the time the program launches at the end of April.

Nintendo closed out the presentation by announcing and shadow-dropping a new app called Nintendo Today!. This is a calendar that provides information on upcoming releases and content updates across Nintendo’s services. It’s also a delivery system for fun content like comics and video clips, with the option to opt into which franchises you’d like to receive daily drops for. It’s not much more than a bit of fan service for die-hards, but it’s nonetheless fun.

However, if I’m being honest, I’m not enthused by this one. At best, it’s a vehicle for a Nintendo-themed calendar widget for your phone’s home screen. Realistically, it’s little more than a marketing arm in a form factor few will bother checking. This functionality doesn’t warrant its own app when Nintendo already has an increasingly superfluous number of these things floating around, be it the Nintendo Switch Online app or the Nintendo Music streaming service. I would’ve been much more excited if they had taken this opportunity to consolidate these apps into a one-stop shop.